Asian senior volley tiff: Filipina spikers winless in 3 games, bow to Hong Kong

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 2:28pm
The Philippines is 0-3 in the 22nd Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in Thailand
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines dropped its third straight game in the 22nd Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand after succumbing to Hong Kong in three sets, 21-25, 21-25, 11-25 Friday.

The Philippines ended its first-round campaign winless in three games in the group phase.

While the Filipina spikers were able to keep the first two sets close, they were simply unable to fight back in the third set.

The closest the Philippines got in the final set was five, 5-10, after a Nina Ytang drop ball.

Hong Kong, then, capitalized on the Philippines’ sluggish floor defense to score four straight and take a 14-5 lead.

The Philippines scored its 11th point in the set off a Camille Lamina drop ball to cut the lead to eight, 19-11.

Hong Kong did not take its foot off the gas pedal as they scored six straight to complete the drubbing.

Chim Wing Lam scored 18 points for Hong Kong, while Bella Belen scored 13 markers for the Filipina spikers.

With the defeat, the Philippines dropped to the 72nd rank of the FIVB Women's Volleyball World Ranking.

The Philippines is off to the classification round of the tournament.

They will be facing Iran next on Sunday still in Thailand.

