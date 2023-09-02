Filipinas core eyed for Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines — New Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso isn’t worried about players’ availability come the Asian Games in China later this month.

As preparations begin with a short camp here in the Philippines, Torcaso said the core of the team — most of which were part of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup — will be ready to play for the team in the regional tournament.

“All the players are available for the Asian Games, which is excellent,” Torcaso said Thursday.

Among his call-ups for the ongoing camp, only eight are holdovers from the World Cup, while eight others were previously involved in other Filipinas’ tournaments. There are also 10 newcomers.

This is because the Aussie mentor is eyeing new talent as well, while his other wards are still busy with club commitments.

But when it’s time for action come mid-September, where the Filipinas face South Korea, Myanmar and Hong Kong, Torcaso expects the team to be at full force.

“Obviously, some of them have commitments now with clubs that they have just signed for or they’ve been with and committed to. So, our expectations they’ll be there for the Asian Games,” he said.

“We’ll just pick the best possible side that’s available and be as prepared for that as possible,” he added.

Even as he eyes a deep run for the Filipinas in the Asian Games, Torcaso also sees the bigger picture of qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics — with the second round of Olympic qualifiers slated in October.

Taking advantage of the busy schedule, Torcaso aims to have his players reach their peak against top-class opponents.

“I mean, [the Asian Games] is a fantastic tournament for us to obviously prepare for the Olympic qualifiers, but South Korea’s coming back from the World Cup also. And they are a very good opponent, you can’t I guess disrespect or disregard any opposition, so for us, this is an opportunity to prepare as best as we can for the Olympic qualifiers and then what goes after that,” he said.

“So we’re looking forward to it, the girls are looking forward to it and the staff. It’s just a matter of putting the best team out there that we can possibly put and get out there for this country.”

Torcaso’s current selection for the Manila camp is bannered by the likes of Hali Long, Inna Palacios, Jaclyn Sawicki and Sofia Harrison.

Also on deck are returnees like Shai Del Campo, Camille Rodriguez, Shelah Cadag, Charisa Lemoran, among others.