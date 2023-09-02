^

Sports

Gilas wants to leave 'lasting impression', goes for broke vs China

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 1:42pm
Gilas wants to leave 'lasting impression', goes for broke vs China
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes talks to Jordan Clarkson during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to end its 2023 FIBA World Cup journey on a high note as they face perennial regional rival China Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The home team is still yet to win a game in the tournament, and they will be taking on a hungry China team that notched its first win a couple of days back.

While the game may be a no-bearing one for Gilas and its bid to punch a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics, a win may still give the Nationals an invitation to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The second-best Asian team will be able to join the qualifying tournament.

Currently, Japan is the best Asian team in the world cup as they have a 2-2 win-loss slate.

China and Lebanon both have one win apiece against three losses.

Gilas, Iran and Jordan all are winless.

The Philippines is also trying to not fall to the same fate as Colombia in 1982, when the hosts were not able to win a single game.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes on Thursday said they will be rallying the team to try and finish strong against China, even if the morale of the team is "very, very low."

“We’re doing this as our way to serve the country, the Philippines and basically to remind them that it’s more than just a ballgame or just a win, but it’s something larger,” he said.

“Hopefully, ending on a winning note, leaving a lasting impression. We were faced with the exact same situation the last time I coached the world cup in 2014… but we’ll try to put everything together for one last push,” he added.

The team will continue fighting for the flag, the coach said, as he voiced hope that they will play their best against China.

The Philippines dropped winnable games in the first round, losing a six-point tussle against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, a 10-point clash with Angola, and a seven-point duel verus World No. 10 Italy.

After the first round, all Asian teams fell to the classification round, with Japan the only Asian team with a win after the round.

But Gilas kissed its chances of securing an outright berth to the Olympics goodbye after Japan completed a come-from-behind win against Venezuela in Okinawa, and their defeat against South Sudan. 

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

CHOT REYES

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
They all want to break bread with Pacman

They all want to break bread with Pacman

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
The “PacMania” in the FIBA World Cup went a notch higher and beyond just the participants in the global show...
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 14 hours ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw

Marquee players eye PBA draft

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The word is out that several blue-chip players are applying for the PBA draft set at Market! Market! in Taguig on Sept. 17. Fil-Ams Stephen Holt, Deschon Winston and Keith Datu are confirmed to turn in their applications...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Last-hole birdie saves day for Pagdanganan in Portland Classic

Last-hole birdie saves day for Pagdanganan in Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan proved clutch as she holed out with a pressure-packed birdie on No. 9 to save a 73 and barely make the...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol guaranteed of medals in World Esports Championship

Sibol guaranteed of medals in World Esports Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The country’s national esports team Sibol is already assured of two medals in the ongoing 15th World Esports Champ...
Sports
fbtw
Top Filipina golfers duke it out in LPGT Del Monte Championship

Top Filipina golfers duke it out in LPGT Del Monte Championship

2 hours ago
It will be a question of preparation and making gains during the break as the ladies of the Philippine Golf Tour return to...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico's Conditt relishes crucial defensive stop vs Dominicans

Puerto Rico's Conditt relishes crucial defensive stop vs Dominicans

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
One of the most clutch moments in the down-the-wire win of Puerto Rico over previously unbeaten Dominican Republic was a great...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with