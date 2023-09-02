Gilas wants to leave 'lasting impression', goes for broke vs China

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes talks to Jordan Clarkson during the Philippines' game against South Sudan in the classification phase of the FIBA World Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines -- Gilas Pilipinas is eyeing to end its 2023 FIBA World Cup journey on a high note as they face perennial regional rival China Saturday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The home team is still yet to win a game in the tournament, and they will be taking on a hungry China team that notched its first win a couple of days back.

While the game may be a no-bearing one for Gilas and its bid to punch a direct ticket to the Paris Olympics, a win may still give the Nationals an invitation to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The second-best Asian team will be able to join the qualifying tournament.

Currently, Japan is the best Asian team in the world cup as they have a 2-2 win-loss slate.

China and Lebanon both have one win apiece against three losses.

Gilas, Iran and Jordan all are winless.

The Philippines is also trying to not fall to the same fate as Colombia in 1982, when the hosts were not able to win a single game.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes on Thursday said they will be rallying the team to try and finish strong against China, even if the morale of the team is "very, very low."

“We’re doing this as our way to serve the country, the Philippines and basically to remind them that it’s more than just a ballgame or just a win, but it’s something larger,” he said.

“Hopefully, ending on a winning note, leaving a lasting impression. We were faced with the exact same situation the last time I coached the world cup in 2014… but we’ll try to put everything together for one last push,” he added.

The team will continue fighting for the flag, the coach said, as he voiced hope that they will play their best against China.

The Philippines dropped winnable games in the first round, losing a six-point tussle against Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic, a 10-point clash with Angola, and a seven-point duel verus World No. 10 Italy.

After the first round, all Asian teams fell to the classification round, with Japan the only Asian team with a win after the round.

But Gilas kissed its chances of securing an outright berth to the Olympics goodbye after Japan completed a come-from-behind win against Venezuela in Okinawa, and their defeat against South Sudan.