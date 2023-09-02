Last-hole birdie saves day for Pagdanganan in Portland Classic

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 31, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan proved clutch as she holed out with a pressure-packed birdie on No. 9 to save a 73 and barely make the cut in the cutthroat Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

From being one of the contenders following an impressive first round 67, Pagdanganan suddenly found herself fighting for a spot in the weekend play of the $1.5 million championship instead, no thanks to a fumbling backside start of three bogeys in the first seven holes.

Though she broke the skid with a birdie on No. 18, the ICTSI-backed ace continued her slide from joint 11th to near-cutoff line as the field continued to pound the softened course with low scores, thus raising the bar for the 36-hole elims.

In the end, it stood at four-under, the highest-ever in LPGA Tour history, and Pagdanganan, who parred the first eight holes at the front for a running three-under overall output, faced elimination as she headed to the par-4 No. 9.

But the big-hitting Filipina rose to the challenge, hitting a couple of superb shots and closing out with a birdie for a 35-38 for joint 54th at 140.

After that 23-putt feat Thursday, Pagdanganan made 34 putts in the second round.

Meanwhile, Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour slowed down on a late start but still came through with a solid 67 as she kept the lead at 130 while going bogey-free through 36 holes after a 63 Thursday.

But Swede Linn Grant fired a 66 and moved a shot within at 131 while last week’s Canadian Open winner Megan Khang stayed on track for a back-to-back feat as she also shot a 66 to seize solo third at 132, just two strokes off Delacour.

Yuka Saso also moved into strong contention at 10-under with six birdies in the first 13 holes in the morning batch but reeled back with a double bogey on No. 17. She birdied the 18th to finish with a 67.

While she improved from joint 18th to a share of 11th on a 135 aggregate, Saso lay five strokes behind Delacour heading to the weekend shootout among the world’s best.

They include Chinese Ruoning Yin, the Women’s PGA Championship winner last June, who turned in the day’s best 64 to tie Americans Ally Ewing (65) and Elizabeth Szokol (66), Thai Chanettee Wannasaen (66), England’s Charley Hull (67), Swede Madelene Sagstrom (67) and erstwhile second-running Gina Kim of the US (70) at 134.

Joining Saso at nine-under overall are Thai Atthaya Thitikul (65), Jodi Shadoff of England (65), Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (67), American Danielle Kang (68) and Denmark’s Nanna Madsen (69).

Among the notable casualties are reigning US Women’s Open champion Fil-Am Allisen Corpuz, whose 68 rally fell short by one at 141, Korean major winner Sei Young Kim (70-141), American rookie sensation Rose Zhang (68-142) and world No. 6 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand (72-144).

Dottie Ardina also failed to advance with a 73 and a 145.