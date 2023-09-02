^

Sports

Last-hole birdie saves day for Pagdanganan in Portland Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 12:25pm
Last-hole birdie saves day for Pagdanganan in Portland Classic
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 31, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
Steve Dykes / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan proved clutch as she holed out with a pressure-packed birdie on No. 9 to save a 73 and barely make the cut in the cutthroat Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

From being one of the contenders following an impressive first round 67, Pagdanganan suddenly found herself fighting for a spot in the weekend play of the $1.5 million championship instead, no thanks to a fumbling backside start of three bogeys in the first seven holes.

Though she broke the skid with a birdie on No. 18, the ICTSI-backed ace continued her slide from joint 11th to near-cutoff line as the field continued to pound the softened course with low scores, thus raising the bar for the 36-hole elims.

In the end, it stood at four-under, the highest-ever in LPGA Tour history, and Pagdanganan, who parred the first eight holes at the front for a running three-under overall output, faced elimination as she headed to the par-4 No. 9.

But the big-hitting Filipina rose to the challenge, hitting a couple of superb shots and closing out with a birdie for a 35-38 for joint 54th at 140.

After that 23-putt feat Thursday, Pagdanganan made 34 putts in the second round.

Meanwhile, Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour slowed down on a late start but still came through with a solid 67 as she kept the lead at 130 while going bogey-free through 36 holes after a 63 Thursday.

But Swede Linn Grant fired a 66 and moved a shot within at 131 while last week’s Canadian Open winner Megan Khang stayed on track for a back-to-back feat as she also shot a 66 to seize solo third at 132, just two strokes off Delacour.

Yuka Saso also moved into strong contention at 10-under with six birdies in the first 13 holes in the morning batch but reeled back with a double bogey on No. 17. She birdied the 18th to finish with a 67.

While she improved from joint 18th to a share of 11th on a 135 aggregate, Saso lay five strokes behind Delacour heading to the weekend shootout among the world’s best.

They include Chinese Ruoning Yin, the Women’s PGA Championship winner last June, who turned in the day’s best 64 to tie Americans Ally Ewing (65) and Elizabeth Szokol (66), Thai Chanettee Wannasaen (66), England’s Charley Hull (67), Swede Madelene Sagstrom (67) and erstwhile second-running Gina Kim of the US (70) at 134.

Joining Saso at nine-under overall are Thai Atthaya Thitikul (65), Jodi Shadoff of England (65), Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (67), American Danielle Kang (68) and Denmark’s Nanna Madsen (69).

Among the notable casualties are reigning US Women’s Open champion Fil-Am Allisen Corpuz, whose 68 rally fell short by one at 141, Korean major winner Sei Young Kim (70-141), American rookie sensation Rose Zhang (68-142) and world No. 6 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand (72-144).

Dottie Ardina also failed to advance with a 73 and a 145.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chot owns blame for Gilas fall

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
“I take full accountability. I take full responsibility.”
Sports
fbtw
As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

As 39-point ourbust still not enough vs Puerto Rico, 'disappointed' Towns admits need to more

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns voiced disappointment as the Dominican Republic lost its first game in the FIBA World Cup at the hands...
Sports
fbtw

Two days of Klay

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
Filipino basketball fans received another rare treat, as four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors and his teammate Kevon Looney traveled to the country for the first time this week.
Sports
fbtw

Marquee players eye PBA draft

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The word is out that several blue-chip players are applying for the PBA draft set at Market! Market! in Taguig on Sept. 17. Fil-Ams Stephen Holt, Deschon Winston and Keith Datu are confirmed to turn in their applications...
Sports
fbtw
PGT resumes with ICTSI Del Monte

PGT resumes with ICTSI Del Monte

13 hours ago
Clyde Mondilla has practically spent the last 10 weeks at home and away from the course, welcoming their second child but...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bernaldez, Pausanos seek to keep going in PPS Mati netfest

Bernaldez, Pausanos seek to keep going in PPS Mati netfest

1 hour ago
Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos set off for back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group...
Sports
fbtw
Zonio, Gaccion gain head-start in JPGT VisMin golf tilt

Zonio, Gaccion gain head-start in JPGT VisMin golf tilt

1 hour ago
Kenrowell Zonio hit a clutch birdie on the par-5 No. 15 to card a 71 worth 55 Molave points then foiled Cliff Nuneza in the...
Sports
fbtw

Blu Girls smash South Korea IX

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippines breathed life to its World Cup aspirations after it smashed South Korea, 11-1, in the Under-18 Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Fujian, China.
Sports
fbtw

Spirited battle looms in 5150 Dapitan

13 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight win in endurance racing in the 5150 Dapitan, which fires off Sept. 10 in Zamboanga del...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with