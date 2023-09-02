^

Sibol guaranteed of medals in World Esports Championship

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 2, 2023 | 12:20pm
Sibol guaranteed of medals in World Esports Championship
Sibol's Mobile Legends team
Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s national esports team Sibol is already assured of two medals in the ongoing 15th World Esports Championship (WEC), organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF) in Iasi, Romania.

With Sibol getting eliminated in the group stages of the Dota 2 event and finishing 11th in the PUBG Mobile event, all eyes were on their last two events, Tekken 7 and Mobile Legends Bang. 

Sibol’s Tekken 7 bet Alexandre "AK" Laverez with Coach Martin Conrad "Mawts" Veerayah had a perfect group stage run, beating reps from Iran, Honduras, Netherlands, Albania and South Africa to emerge on top of Group C with a 5-0 standing. 

Earning a bye in the first round of the playoffs, Laverez was then quick to dispose of his opponents from Venezuela, Denmark, Greece and South Korea to take his spot in the Grand Finals, assuring the Philippines of at least a silver in the Tekken 7 event. 

In Mobile Legends, Sibol reps from AP Bren Esports also swept the group stages, 3-0, against Ukraine, Egypt and Colombia to take the lead in Group D. 

The team then extended their win streak to 10-0 after sweeping the United Arab Emirates and rivals Indonesia, 2-0, in their Upper Bracket matches to assure the Philippines of at least a bronze already in Mobile Legends.

Sibol’s medal journey continues with a match against Saudi Arabia in the Mobile Legends finals at 8 p.m. Saturday (Manila time), while the Tekken 7 Grand Finals will happen in the early hours of Sunday at 1 a.m.

