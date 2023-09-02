^

Bernaldez, Pausanos seek to keep going in PPS Mati netfest

September 2, 2023 | 12:01pm
Tennis stock photo
via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines – Chelsea Bernaldez and Randy Pausanos set off for back-to-back victories in their respective sides of the premier age-group category in the PPS-PEPP national juniors tennis circuit, which ushered in the second of its three-leg swing in Davao region in the City of Mati, Davao Oriental over the weekend.

Bernaldez, from Tagum City, toppled top seed AJ Acabo in three sets to snare the girls’ 18-and-under crown while Pausanos swept Mark Lacia to secure the boys’ trophy in the Maragusan stop of the circuit in Davao de Oro two weeks ago.

Sanschena Francisco, meanwhile, gains the top seeding as she goes all-out to foil the second-ranked Bernaldez in the field that also features Daneen Sinsuat, Maria Jaden Orquia, Jemaillah Retardo, Faith Lazaro and Vann Gumapac, among others.

Pausanos, from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, also expects a stiff challenge from the likes of Gene Espinoza, Bench Neri and Duana Batad with Vancidrik Rosalinda, the 14-and-U winner in Maragusan, seeking to pull off a surprise against the seeded bets in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Neri and Rosalinda also headline the 16-and-U cast that also includes Fritz Pelite, Clarence Sombrero, Adam Repaso, Rio Bestes, Reynald Deliva and Martin Cosal, while Francisco and Bernaldez are also tipped to dispute the crown in the distaff side of the age-group class that also drew the participation of Wendelyn Anino, Queenie Celiz, Roanne Garuda, Camille Clar, Lazaro and Gumapac.

While Rosalinda, from Maragusan, is tipped to keep the 14-and-U crown, Krisnel Batilo, Matt Docena and Pelite go all-out to unseat him and duel their respective title drive in the week-long tournament which also stakes ranking points.

Lazaro and Princess Placa, on the other hand, lead the girls’ 14-and-U roster that includes Celiz, Anino, Garuda, Clar, Angela Casanova and Helle Marxian Sira, while Docena, Batilo, Kresthan Belacas and Thomas Bernaldez; and Placa, Casanova, Janella Songcuya, Maxeen Valles, Hanami Dimzon, Maureen Mamaba, Justine Gumbao and Sira banner the 12-and-U boys’ and girls’ fields.

Meanwhile, Tagum City will wrap up the southern jaunt of the country’s longest talent-search put up Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro on September 7-11 in Davao del Norte. For details and listup, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

TENNIS
