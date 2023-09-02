Puerto Rico's Conditt relishes crucial defensive stop vs Dominicans

MANILA, Philippines -- One of the most clutch moments in the down-the-wire win of Puerto Rico over previously unbeaten Dominican Republic was a great defensive play by George Conditt.

With the game tied at 95-all with less than a minute remaining, Victor Liz drove to the baseline and attempted to go for a layup. But it was muffed by Conditt.

Conditt was also able to grab the rebound and he passed it to the hot-shooting Tremont Waters, who then made a cross-court pass to John Holland for the transition 3-pointer that pushed Puerto Rico to a 98-95 lead with 31.1 seconds remaining.

Holland’s 3-pointer gave the Puerto Ricans the breakthrough lead they needed as the two teams traded baskets as time went down, but Conditt’s block is equally important.

“With Vic, he loves to cut backdoor a lot. So, when I saw him in the corner of my eye, I just figured I have to time it a little bit and I gotta protect the rim,” Conditt told reporters after the game.

“I gotta be the last person to do it and no matter what, I gotta be the defensive anchor,” he added.

The 6-foot-11 big man said he is thankful to get the crucial block in such a tight game.

“I was thankful that I was able to get that block and we were able to get the rebound and get to the line and make the free throws,” he added.

Conditt finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Puerto Rico will be facing Italy on Sunday in a must-win game in Group I, as the quarterfinal race heats up.

Currently, all four teams in the group -- Serbia, Dominican Reublic, Italy and Puerto Rico -- have 3-1 win-loss records.

So all the games on Sunday will determine which teams go through to the quarterfinals.

“It is in our hands. If we want to be a part of the top eight teams in the world, it is up to us. We cannot allow [anyone] else to make our destiny, it has to be us,” Conditt said.

“I am looking forward to it. Italy is a great team, so we have to prepare for it. But, overall, I am excited,” he added.

Italy dealt Serbia its first loss in the tournament following a huge come-from-behind win on Friday, 78-76.