^

Sports

Puerto Rico storms back, survives Towns' 39 points to edge Dominican Republic

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 10:17pm
Puerto Rico storms back, survives Towns' 39 points to edge Dominican Republic
Tremont Waters starred for Puerto Rico with 37 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Another game, another comeback win.

Puerto Rico fought back from eight points in the final quarter and dealt the Dominican Republic its first loss in the FIBA World Cup, 102-97, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in one of the best games of the tournament.

After being up by 16 points in the second quarter, 37-21, Puerto Rico allowed the Dominican Republic to lead by 11 in the third quarter as Karl-Anthony Towns caught fire.

While Puerto Rico was able to keep the game close, the Dominican Republic led by eight with 6:46 remaining in the game following a 3-pointer by Andres Feliz.

But the Puerto Ricans stormed back and eventually led by two, 86-84, with 4:49 remaining following a Jordan Howard transition 3-pointer.

The two teams then traded baskets as the game went down the wire.

With the game tied, a Jean Montero layup gave the Dominicanas a crucial two point lead, 95-93, with 1:46 remaining.

Tremont Waters then finished a tough scoop shot over Towns with 58 seconds remaining to tie the game.

Puerto Rico’s George Conditt then rejected the driving layup of Victor Liz to give them an opportunity to lead.

A John Holland 3- pointer with 31.1 seconds remaining gave Puerto Rico a 98-95 lead.

In the next possession, Towns missed a step-back 3-pointer, as the game went to a free throw shooting contest.

Waters and Howard sank important free throws to ice the game.

Towns scored a tournament-high 39 points in the game for the Dominican Republic.

Waters, meanwhile, had 37 of his own along with 11 assists and seven rebounds.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

PUERTO RICO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their...
Sports
fbtw
'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With the Filipinos now also out of contention for the sole outright Olympic berth for Asia, Jordan Clarkson’s morale...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in...
Sports
fbtw

Nation comes together when South Sudan plays

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
For some, the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a ‘Colosseum’ for hoops attrition and animosity. For others, it’s a grand stage to seize pride and honor for their respective countries. It’s a playground...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan slips but rises to shoot 67 in Portland Classic

Pagdanganan slips but rises to shoot 67 in Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Slip twice she did in wet, cold conditions, but Bianca Pagdanganan never lost grip of her trusted putter as she went on to...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup title

Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner’s Cup title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts has tapped former NBA player Feron Hunt as their import for the PBA’s commissioners’ cup.
Sports
fbtw
Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

8 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney have met Filipino boxing warrior Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with