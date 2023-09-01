Puerto Rico storms back, survives Towns' 39 points to edge Dominican Republic

Tremont Waters starred for Puerto Rico with 37 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

MANILA, Philippines – Another game, another comeback win.

Puerto Rico fought back from eight points in the final quarter and dealt the Dominican Republic its first loss in the FIBA World Cup, 102-97, Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in one of the best games of the tournament.

After being up by 16 points in the second quarter, 37-21, Puerto Rico allowed the Dominican Republic to lead by 11 in the third quarter as Karl-Anthony Towns caught fire.

While Puerto Rico was able to keep the game close, the Dominican Republic led by eight with 6:46 remaining in the game following a 3-pointer by Andres Feliz.

But the Puerto Ricans stormed back and eventually led by two, 86-84, with 4:49 remaining following a Jordan Howard transition 3-pointer.

The two teams then traded baskets as the game went down the wire.

With the game tied, a Jean Montero layup gave the Dominicanas a crucial two point lead, 95-93, with 1:46 remaining.

Tremont Waters then finished a tough scoop shot over Towns with 58 seconds remaining to tie the game.

Puerto Rico’s George Conditt then rejected the driving layup of Victor Liz to give them an opportunity to lead.

A John Holland 3- pointer with 31.1 seconds remaining gave Puerto Rico a 98-95 lead.

In the next possession, Towns missed a step-back 3-pointer, as the game went to a free throw shooting contest.

Waters and Howard sank important free throws to ice the game.

Towns scored a tournament-high 39 points in the game for the Dominican Republic.

Waters, meanwhile, had 37 of his own along with 11 assists and seven rebounds.