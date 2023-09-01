^

Sports

Italy coach offers huge win to Pacquiao

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 8:56pm
Italy coach offers huge win to Pacquiao
Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco (right) finally met Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Facebook / Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines -- Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is dedicating their comeback win against Serbia in the FIBA World Cup to Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Pozzecco and Pacquiao finally met on Thursday night, after the latter repeatedly expressed his desire to see the boxing icon.

After their comeback win against Serbia, Pozzecco said he is dedicating their win to Pacquiao, whom he described as “amazing.”

“It was amazing. You guys are amazing. But this is something that in our country is not possible to happen that one huge star, a legend in the history of sports, to invite one idiot as myself to his house just because I said something,” he told reporters.

“He is [a very] nice person. We spent little time because I have the game tonight but he invited me to his house for dinner and we played chess,” he added.

At the post-game press conference, Pozzecco said he did not expect Pacquiao to invite him.

“I was joking. I am a big fan of Manny Pacquiao because I love boxing and I was really a fan of him. Couple of times, I said that I desired to meet him. It is true. But I did not expect, in my life, that he would invite me in his house for dinner,” he said.

“He is really humble and he surprised me. He is a true legend, in the history of sports, not just in the Philippines or boxing,” he added.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

ITALY

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their...
Sports
fbtw
'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
With the Filipinos now also out of contention for the sole outright Olympic berth for Asia, Jordan Clarkson’s morale...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in...
Sports
fbtw

Nation comes together when South Sudan plays

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
For some, the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a ‘Colosseum’ for hoops attrition and animosity. For others, it’s a grand stage to seize pride and honor for their respective countries. It’s a playground...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA, vivo announce multi-year marketing partnership in the Philippines
brandSpace

NBA, vivo announce multi-year marketing partnership in the Philippines

5 hours ago
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and vivo today announced a multi-year marketing partnership that sees vivo return...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan slips but rises to shoot 67 in Portland Classic

Pagdanganan slips but rises to shoot 67 in Portland Classic

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Slip twice she did in wet, cold conditions, but Bianca Pagdanganan never lost grip of her trusted putter as she went on to...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup title

Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner’s Cup title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts has tapped former NBA player Feron Hunt as their import for the PBA’s commissioners’ cup.
Sports
fbtw
Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

6 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with