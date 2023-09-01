Italy coach offers huge win to Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines -- Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco said he is dedicating their comeback win against Serbia in the FIBA World Cup to Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Pozzecco and Pacquiao finally met on Thursday night, after the latter repeatedly expressed his desire to see the boxing icon.

After their comeback win against Serbia, Pozzecco said he is dedicating their win to Pacquiao, whom he described as “amazing.”

“It was amazing. You guys are amazing. But this is something that in our country is not possible to happen that one huge star, a legend in the history of sports, to invite one idiot as myself to his house just because I said something,” he told reporters.

“He is [a very] nice person. We spent little time because I have the game tonight but he invited me to his house for dinner and we played chess,” he added.

At the post-game press conference, Pozzecco said he did not expect Pacquiao to invite him.

“I was joking. I am a big fan of Manny Pacquiao because I love boxing and I was really a fan of him. Couple of times, I said that I desired to meet him. It is true. But I did not expect, in my life, that he would invite me in his house for dinner,” he said.

“He is really humble and he surprised me. He is a true legend, in the history of sports, not just in the Philippines or boxing,” he added.