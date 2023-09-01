^

Fontecchio lauds temmate Datome for sparking Italy's rally vs Serbia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva
September 1, 2023
Fontecchio lauds temmate Datome for sparking Italy's rally vs Serbia
Luigi Datome and Simone Fontecchio hug it out after completing the comeback against Serbia
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Italy's hero Simone Fontecchio tipped his hat to his veteran teammate Luigi Datome, who scored key baskets in a huge rally en route to shocking previously unbeated Serbia.

Italy stunned Serbia, 78-76, after trailing by 16 in the third quarter.

During their comeback effort, the 35-year-old Datome scored a dunk and a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Datome's second trey came with one second remaining in the third period, which cut Serbia's lead to just three, 62-59.

Datome also hit a turnaround jumper with 9:42 remaining in the fourth quarter to further cut the lead to just one.

Fontecchio, who scored 30 points in the game and sank a clutch shot that kept Serbia at bay, lauded Datome’s performance, saying it was “just a little cherry on the top of his career.”

He also called the 6-foot-8 veteran a “legend.”

“It was something unbelievable. He showed us the way, down 16, no matter what he kept playing… And, he was just simply amazing, just leading by example,” Fontecchio told reporters after the game.

“He is our captain, he is our leader, he’s just the best teammate you could imagine and that really pushed us to find the last energy we had to make the comeback,” he added.

Fontecchio also voiced appreciation to his teammates, acknowledging their resolve and spirit as they did not give up.

“We did an amazing job today as a team, especially in the third quarter, down 16, we didn’t give up. We never gave up,” he said.

“This shows the heart of this team, the will of this team and the staff. We just don’t give up. We don’t care if we’re down 16, we don’t care how bad we’re playing, we just keep playing and fighting until the end and that’s the result,” he added.

For his part, Serbia’s Ognjen Dobric admitted that the team lost the momentum toward the end of the third quarter.

“We lost the momentum and they found a way to get back to the game and to win this game,” Dobric told reporters.

“We had so many mistakes in thes second half. We let them score so many easy points and we made stupid mistakes, both on offense and defense. And that’s why we lost the game,” he added.

A last-second heave by Stefan Jovic came up short as Italy completed the comeback.

Serbia head coach Svetislav Pesic said they are eyeing to bounce back in a “must-win” game against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

“We will have enough time, we will play the game in two days… We should analyze a little bit what we should improve and to be ready to give our best against Dominicana,” he added.

