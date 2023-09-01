USA overcomes tough Montenegro to stay perfect

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA survived a determined Montenegro squad, pulling away in the later stages of the final quarter to notch their fourth win, 85-73, and remain unbeaten in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday.

Anthony Edwards scored 17 points to lead four other Americans in double figures in what turned out to be a neck-and-neck game up until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

After the Montenegrins battled them on equal terms in the first half — with the Nikola Vucevic-led squad even ahead 38-37 after the first two quarters — the Americans saved their energy for the payoff period to come away with the hard-earned victory in their second round opener.

Reaves knocked down a triple to give USA the needed separation, 75-68, with 2:44 left in the game. After a split from the charity stripe by Montenegro, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored on a running hook that went unanswered by their opponents in the next possession.

Tyrese Haliburton then found a cutting Miles Bridges, who scored to give USA a 10-point lead, 79-69, and put Montenegro away for good.

"It wasn't the prettiest game. We figured it out though," said Haliburton, who also had six assists.

All but one USA player scored in the game, with Reaves (12 points), Jackson (11), and Haliburton and Bridges (10 each) joining Edwards in double-digit output.

Vucevic led Montenegro with 18 points and 16 rebounds, followed by naturalized player Kendrick Perry with 14 points and six assists.

Montenegro thus absorbed their second loss in four games and dropped out of the medal race.

It was the first grind-out win for the USA, which swept the first round with lopsided victories over New Zealand (99-72), Greece (109-81) and Jordan (110-62).

On Friday, the Americans struggled early on with Montengro's size and inside game, lopsidely losing the rebounding battle 49-30. A flat start had them trailing 4-11, until they gradually chipped away Montenegro's lead and made it razor-close at the half.

"It's games like this in which you learn something, not those where you beat opponents by 40 points," said USA coach Steve Kerr, who was satisfied with the way his team closed the game out.

The Americans will look to extend their perfect run against fellow unbeaten squad Lithuania (3-0) on Sunday at the same venue.