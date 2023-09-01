^

Sports

USA overcomes tough Montenegro to stay perfect

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 6:40pm
USA overcomes tough Montenegro to stay perfect
Anthony Edwards in action for Team USA against Montenegro.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Team USA survived a determined Montenegro squad, pulling away in the later stages of the final quarter to notch their fourth win, 85-73, and remain unbeaten in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday.

Anthony Edwards scored 17 points to lead four other Americans in double figures in what turned out to be a neck-and-neck game up until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

After the Montenegrins battled them on equal terms in the first half — with the Nikola Vucevic-led squad even ahead 38-37 after the first two quarters — the Americans saved their energy for the payoff period to come away with the hard-earned victory in their second round opener.

Reaves knocked down a triple to give USA the needed separation, 75-68, with 2:44 left in the game. After a split from the charity stripe by Montenegro, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored on a running hook that went unanswered by their opponents in the next possession.

Tyrese Haliburton then found a cutting Miles Bridges, who scored to give USA a 10-point lead, 79-69, and put Montenegro away for good.

"It wasn't the prettiest game. We figured it out though," said Haliburton, who also had six assists.

All but one USA player scored in the game, with Reaves (12 points), Jackson (11), and Haliburton and Bridges (10 each) joining Edwards in double-digit output.

Vucevic led Montenegro with 18 points and 16 rebounds, followed by naturalized player Kendrick Perry with 14 points and six assists.

Montenegro thus absorbed their second loss in four games and dropped out of the medal race.

It was the first grind-out win for the USA, which swept the first round with lopsided victories over New Zealand (99-72), Greece (109-81) and Jordan (110-62).

On Friday, the Americans struggled early on with Montengro's size and inside game, lopsidely losing the rebounding battle 49-30. A flat start had them trailing 4-11, until they gradually chipped away Montenegro's lead and made it razor-close at the half.

"It's games like this in which you learn something, not those where you beat opponents by 40 points," said USA coach Steve Kerr, who was satisfied with the way his team closed the game out.

The Americans will look to extend their perfect run against fellow unbeaten squad Lithuania (3-0) on Sunday at the same venue.

vuukle comment

ANTHONY EDWARDS

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

TEAM USA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their...
Sports
fbtw
'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
With the Filipinos now also out of contention for the sole outright Olympic berth for Asia, Jordan Clarkson’s morale...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in...
Sports
fbtw

Nation comes together when South Sudan plays

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
For some, the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a ‘Colosseum’ for hoops attrition and animosity. For others, it’s a grand stage to seize pride and honor for their respective countries. It’s a playground...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner&rsquo;s Cup title

Ex-Knick joins Meralco Bolts' hunt for PBA Commissioner’s Cup title

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts has tapped former NBA player Feron Hunt as their import for the PBA’s commissioners’ cup.
Sports
fbtw
Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

5 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney have met Filipino boxing warrior Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino swimmers rake in over 140 medals in 15th SICC junior tilt

Filipino swimmers rake in over 140 medals in 15th SICC junior tilt

6 hours ago
The 60-man swimming team from the Swim League Philippines (SLP) scooped up 143 medals — 53 golds, 59 silvers and 31...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with