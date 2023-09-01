^

Sports

Fontecchio hits clutch shot as Italy rallies from 16 points to stun Serbia

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 6:11pm
Fontecchio hits clutch shot as Italy rallies from 16 points to stun Serbia
Italy's Simone Fontecchio is greeted by his teammates.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Italy dealt Serbia its first loss in this year's FIBA World Cup after completing a furious comeback, 78-76, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

With the game going down the wire, 76-74, with less than a minute remaining, Simone Fontecchio hit a clutch shot that gave them a 78-74 lead with 33 seconds remaining. 

Serbia star Bogdan Bogdanovic then sank two crucial free throws with 28.3 seconds remaining after he was fouled while shooting a layup to make it a one-possession game. 

After Fontecchio missed a floater late in the game, Serbia's Stefan Jovic tried to win it from way beyond the 3-point line, but his shot came up short.

Fontecchio led the furious rally of the Italians, who trailed by as much 16 points in the third quarter.

With Serbia leading by two, 42-40, heading into halftime as Bogdanovic sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer, their defense tightened up as their offense continued to cut through Italy.

Serbia led by as much as 16 points in the third, 60-44, following a corner triple by Nikola Jovic. 

But the Italians found their bearings once again as they cut the lead to three, 59-62, as Fontecchio and Luigi Datome heated up. 

Italy finally took the lead with 5:35 remaining in the game following a long two by Fontecchio. 

Serbia's offense turned ice cold as they trailed by as much as five points in the quarter. 

Fontecchio dropped 30 huge points in the upset win. 

Bogdanovic had 18 points for Serbia in the defeat.

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their...
Sports
fbtw
'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
With the Filipinos now also out of contention for the sole outright Olympic berth for Asia, Jordan Clarkson’s morale...
Sports
fbtw
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Nation comes together when South Sudan plays

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
For some, the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a ‘Colosseum’ for hoops attrition and animosity. For others, it’s a grand stage to seize pride and honor for their respective countries. It’s a playground...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

Alcala banners seasoned triathletes in 5150 Dapitan

3 hours ago
John Alcala sets out for another stab at triathlon glory, top-billing a stellar cast out to foil his drive for a third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney have met Filipino boxing warrior Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino swimmers rake in over 140 medals in 15th SICC junior tilt

Filipino swimmers rake in over 140 medals in 15th SICC junior tilt

4 hours ago
The 60-man swimming team from the Swim League Philippines (SLP) scooped up 143 medals — 53 golds, 59 silvers and 31...
Sports
fbtw
'Big shout out to him': South Sudan's NBA man acknowledges Abando for defense

'Big shout out to him': South Sudan's NBA man acknowledges Abando for defense

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
They may be competitors on the court, but South Sudan’s Carlik Jones had no qualms showering praise on defender Rhenz...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with