Fontecchio hits clutch shot as Italy rallies from 16 points to stun Serbia

Italy's Simone Fontecchio is greeted by his teammates.

MANILA, Philippines – Italy dealt Serbia its first loss in this year's FIBA World Cup after completing a furious comeback, 78-76, Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With the game going down the wire, 76-74, with less than a minute remaining, Simone Fontecchio hit a clutch shot that gave them a 78-74 lead with 33 seconds remaining.

Serbia star Bogdan Bogdanovic then sank two crucial free throws with 28.3 seconds remaining after he was fouled while shooting a layup to make it a one-possession game.

After Fontecchio missed a floater late in the game, Serbia's Stefan Jovic tried to win it from way beyond the 3-point line, but his shot came up short.

Fontecchio led the furious rally of the Italians, who trailed by as much 16 points in the third quarter.

With Serbia leading by two, 42-40, heading into halftime as Bogdanovic sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer, their defense tightened up as their offense continued to cut through Italy.

Serbia led by as much as 16 points in the third, 60-44, following a corner triple by Nikola Jovic.

But the Italians found their bearings once again as they cut the lead to three, 59-62, as Fontecchio and Luigi Datome heated up.

Italy finally took the lead with 5:35 remaining in the game following a long two by Fontecchio.

Serbia's offense turned ice cold as they trailed by as much as five points in the quarter.

Fontecchio dropped 30 huge points in the upset win.

Bogdanovic had 18 points for Serbia in the defeat.