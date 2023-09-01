Pagdanganan slips but rises to shoot 67 in Portland Classic

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club on August 31, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines – Slip twice she did in wet, cold conditions, but Bianca Pagdanganan never lost grip of her trusted putter as she went on to produce a 23-putt performance on her way to a 67 after 18 holes of the Portland Classic in Oregon Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour made it look quite easy in tough conditions at the softened Columbia Edgewater Country Club course that virtually lay defenseless in the face of the elite field’s torrid scoring with 86 players out of the starting field of 144 churning out a one-under cards or better and 20 others matching par-72.

In fact, the projected cut-off score is pegged at two-under.

Delacour came away with a solid nine-under 63 in morning rain, completing a flawless performance despite missing five airways. She, however, went out of regulation just the twice and finished with 29 putts, spiked by five straight one-putt feats from No. 3 to take early control.

“We knew it was going to be wet, so my main goal was to try to get my club as dry as we can, which we did pretty good with my caddie,” said Delacour, whose fiery start augured well for her breakthrough bid on the LPGA Tour.

Despite her sterling showing, however, the 29-year-old stood just a shot better than Gina Kim of the US, who also fashioned out a bogey-free 64 in the afternoon wave with world No. 2 Nelly Korda lurking just another stroke back at 65 in a tie with Swede Linn Grant and Olivia Cowan of Germany.

Starting out in one of the early flights, Pagdanganan went on a birdie-spree and found herself towing the stellar field with a four-under card after seven holes. She birdied the ninth to go out with 31 although the ICTSI-backed ace slowed down a bit coming home, mixing two birdies with the same number of bogeys.

“We were warming up and it started to drizzle a little bit, and I don't think it ever stopped honestly,” said Pagdanganan, who eventually settled at joint 11th with Danielle Kang and five others. “It was pretty tough. I think I slipped a couple of times.”

The big-hitting winner of the Anvaya Cove Ladies International back home last February missed seven fairways and nine greens, including one that led to a bogey from the greenside bunker. But she came up with just 23 putts, eclipsed only by Kim’s 22-putt feat.

“I just waited for putts to drop and turned out pretty good,” said Pagdanganan, who had been splitting time between playing on the LPGA and Epson tours since losing her full playing (LPGA) status.. “I have been working a lot on my putting, short game, so it's nice to see the hard work pay off.”

Yuka Saso missed joining Pagdanganan at 11th with a birdie putt that lipped out on the ninth but her 68 kept the 2021 US Women’s Open champion within striking distance of the leaders with three rounds to play in the $1.5 million championship.

Saso, whose campaign is also backed by the world’s leading port operator, snapped a two-birdie, two-bogey backside start with birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 7 as she found her rhythm and range a bit late but in time to put her in the early mix.

Dottie Ardina fought back from a backside 37 with birdies on Nos. 6 and 8 but holed out with a bogey for a 72 and a share of 87th, two strokes off the projected cut.

Despite finishing tied at 32nd in last week’s CPKC Women’s Open in Canada, Pagdanganan felt like her game has improved in recent weeks, saying: “I feel like in the last event, I was hitting it pretty good, so it was just more waiting for my time.”

“It's just really putting in the effort and the time to get better,” added Pagdanganan, who closed out with an eagle-spiked 63 to tie for 19th in last year’s edition of the event ruled by Andrea Lee of the US.