Warriors, assemble: Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney link up with Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney have met Filipino boxing warrior Manny Pacquiao.

Thompson, in his Instagram stories, showed a photo of him and Pacquiao playing chess at the boxer-turned-legislator’s residence Thursday.

Other photos were also uploaded on Facebook by the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, the regional hoops tournament founded by Pacquiao.

“Our MPBL founder Sen Manny Pacquiao isn't done entertaining guests tonight. We have NBA champion and ANTA athlete Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in the house,” it read.

The multiple-time NBA champions Thompson and Looney are in the Philippines as they launched Thompson’s KT9 shoes.

Thompson played 69 games last NBA season, averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Pacquiao met the two NBA players at his residence Thursday, the same day he hosted Italy coach Gianmarco Pozzecco.