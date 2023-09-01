Philippines pummels Korea to stay alive in U18 Women’s Softball Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines breathed life to its World Cup aspirations after it rode roughshod over a hapless South Korea, 11-1, in the Under-18 Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Fujian, China.

Down by a run in the opening inning, the Cebuana Lhuillier-bankrolled Blu Girls pounced on the South Korean’s error-prone fielding in the second inning that sparked a massive five-run blitz to grab a 5-1 lead.

They never wavered from there as the Sheirylou Valenzuela-coached Filipinas dropped two more decisive bombs — a two-run blast in the third inning and a four-run blitz in the next — that helped seal their second win in three outings.

It also booked the country a place in the super round where they will run into tournament favorite Japan and fearsome Chinese Taipei.

The Blu Girls are hoping to pull off a miracle or two in the next phase with hopes of claiming one of the three slots staked here to next year’s World Cup.

The recent result also soothed the wound caused by an excruciatingly painful 11-0 drubbing the nation, which opened the tournament with a 7-0 triumph over Hong Kong Tuesday, absorbed at the hands of host China Wednesday.

"Losing against China was a tough blow. But what defines a team is how they bounce back,” said national softball chief Jean Henri Lhuillier. “I'm incredibly proud of how our girls fought back to dominate South Korea.”

“This team embodies the spirit of Philippine softball — relentless and resilient to rise to any challenge that comes their way,” he added.