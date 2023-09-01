^

Sports

Italy coach finally gets wish with Pacquiao meeting

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 1, 2023 | 1:04pm
Italy coach finally gets wish with Pacquiao meeting
Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco (right) finally met Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao
Facebook / Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines – After continuously asking, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco has finally met the one and only Manny Pacquiao.

In past press conferences, Pozzecco has voiced his desire to meet the legendary boxer especially since Italy is playing in the Philippines.

The coach finally got his wish, getting to meet the boxer turned senator at the latter’s house on Thursday.

“Thank you Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco. Nice to finally meet you!” Pacquiao’s post on Facebook read.

The two even played chess at Pacquiao’s house.

“It was a true honor to meet one of the greatest legends in the history of sport. I took the L today in chess, see you on the ring for the rematch,” Pozzecco’s post on Instagram read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gianmarco (@theoriginalpoz)

Pozzecco gave Pacquiao an Italy jersey with the boxer’s name on it.

Following Italy’s big win over Gilas Pilipinas earlier in the week, Pozzecco asked why Pacquiao was not able to watch the game.

“Why didn’t he come? Is he afraid?” the coach joked.

Italy will face Serbia Friday at 4 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum as the second round of the FIBA World Cup kicks off.

The Dominican Republic will also face Puerto Rico at 8 p.m. at the same venue.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

ITALY

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their...
Sports
fbtw
'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

'Tough one again': Clarkson insists Gilas keeps competing amid fresh loss to South Sudan

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
With the Filipinos now also out of contention for the sole outright Olympic berth for Asia, Jordan Clarkson’s morale...
Sports
fbtw
Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

Chot takes the blame for abysmal Gilas FIBA World Cup stint

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is taking full accountability for the tough losses the team had to endure in...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Nation comes together when South Sudan plays

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
For some, the FIBA Basketball World Cup is a ‘Colosseum’ for hoops attrition and animosity. For others, it’s a grand stage to seize pride and honor for their respective countries. It’s a playground...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine Army wins PCAP Inter-Commercial chess tilt

Philippine Army wins PCAP Inter-Commercial chess tilt

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Philippine Army turned back Philspada A, 11-4, in the finals of the 1st PCAP Inter-Commercial Chess Tournament.
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla eyes PGT 'home' win&nbsp;

Mondilla eyes PGT 'home' win 

1 hour ago
Clyde Mondilla has practically spent the last 10 weeks at home and away from the course, thrilled and proud to welcome their...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto, Gilas to go for broke in last FIBA World Cup game vs China

Sotto, Gilas to go for broke in last FIBA World Cup game vs China

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
There won’t be any let-up from Kai Sotto and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas as they prepare for their final game in the...
Sports
fbtw
South Sudan's Jones does it all in win over Gilas

South Sudan's Jones does it all in win over Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
South Sudan’s historic FIBA World Cup run was almost highlighted by another historic moment -- the first ever triple-double...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with