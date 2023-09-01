Italy coach finally gets wish with Pacquiao meeting

MANILA, Philippines – After continuously asking, Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco has finally met the one and only Manny Pacquiao.

In past press conferences, Pozzecco has voiced his desire to meet the legendary boxer especially since Italy is playing in the Philippines.

The coach finally got his wish, getting to meet the boxer turned senator at the latter’s house on Thursday.

“Thank you Coach Gianmarco Pozzecco. Nice to finally meet you!” Pacquiao’s post on Facebook read.

The two even played chess at Pacquiao’s house.

“It was a true honor to meet one of the greatest legends in the history of sport. I took the L today in chess, see you on the ring for the rematch,” Pozzecco’s post on Instagram read.

Pozzecco gave Pacquiao an Italy jersey with the boxer’s name on it.

Following Italy’s big win over Gilas Pilipinas earlier in the week, Pozzecco asked why Pacquiao was not able to watch the game.

“Why didn’t he come? Is he afraid?” the coach joked.

Italy will face Serbia Friday at 4 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum as the second round of the FIBA World Cup kicks off.

The Dominican Republic will also face Puerto Rico at 8 p.m. at the same venue.