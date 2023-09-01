China too much for Filipina spikers

MANILA, Philippines -- China swept the Philippines in the 22nd Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship, as the latter dropped its second consecutive game, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17, Thursday evening at the Chatchai Hall in Thailand.

China’s height was too much for the Philippines, which failed to win a set against their mighty opponents.

Down two sets to none, the Philippines was poised to take the third set after grabbing the momentum and tying the game at 13-all.

But China was able to just allow four points for the Philippines the rest of the set to take the match.

A kill by Yang Hanyu ended the game for China.

We Mengjie top-scored for China with 18 points off 15 attacks, two blocks and a service ace.

Zhong Hui and Hang added 10 points apiece for China.

The Philippines, meanwhile, was led by Alyssa Solomon with 13 points.

The Filipina spikers dropped its first game against Kazakhstan in five sets.