^

Sports

Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 11:27pm
Chot rues Gilas being down early vs South Sudan as rally comes up short
Kiefer Ravena tries to shake off South Sudan's Carlik Jones.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes could not hide his disappointment over what turned out to be the worst game in their FIBA World Cup campaign.

The Philippines suffered its worst loss in the tournament at the hands of World Cup first timers South Sudan, 87-68, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Thursday night — its fourth in as many games. 

At the post-game press conference, Reyes said that while the Filipinos stormed back in the fourth wherein they cut a 21-point lead to four, the huge deficit at the start of the game made it difficult to complete the rally. 

“We played our worst game when it counted the most. That early burst by South Sudan… tremendous fightback by the guys, but we spent too much energy in trying to claw back and we didn’t have enough to finish it,” Reyes told reporters.

“But, that’s unfortunate that this was the time for us to shoot below 40% and we couldn’t make shots so I guess that’s the story,” he added. 

Gilas’ loss and Japan’s come-from-behind win against Venezuela also on Thursday killed all hopes of the Philippines landing an outright berth to the Paris Olympics.

The best Asian finisher in the World Cup secures the lone Asian ticket to the Olympics next year. 

Japan has won two games in the tournament, followed by China and Lebanon with one each. 

“We knew that this was the game we absolutely had to win because somebody would get the wins that’s why I’m very, very disappointed,” the coach said. 

“I am not surprised Japan won, that’s why I knew this was the game that we really, absolutely had to get. So, there goes our Olympic dreams, for now, for this World Cup,” he added. 

AJ Edu, who played great in the South Sudan game with a double-double of 12 points and 14 boards, said that while the loss was “tough,” he is proud of the guys. 

“We have to keep our heads up because we still have one more game,” the 6-foot-10 big man said.

vuukle comment

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

WORLD CUP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C ga...
Sports
fbtw

Boos, catcalls not appreciated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
At home, Gilas Pilipinas expected nothing short of a unanimous support to each and every member of the team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Chip will never forget Manila

Chip will never forget Manila

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Chip Engelland is back in town on Team USA’s coaching staff for the FIBA World Cup and enjoying every moment of his...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Puerto Rico is headed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after decimating China, 107-89, Wednesday night at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw

Olympic dream still alive

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The Philippines’ dream to play basketball in the Paris Olympics is still alive despite three straight losses in the first round of FIBA World Cup action but the odds are slim, if not nearly none, to claim the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

UE rookies strike in Hong Kong fencing

16 minutes ago
Three of the nine freshmen of University of the East fencing team showed tremendous potential as Nicol Canlas, Mika Ragot and Willa Galvez all made podium finishes in the recently concluded Allstar Hong Kong Fencing...
Sports
fbtw

Visayas Mindanao youngsters dispute JGPT national's finals berths

16 minutes ago
The ICTSI Junior PGT Series goes nationwide as it stages the JPGT VisMin leg starting today with a huge field clashing for top honors in five age-group divisions in both the drive, chip and putt format and 18-hole...
Sports
fbtw

Dapitan 5150 promises to be a race like no other  

By Emmanuel Villaruel | 16 minutes ago
Wanting to make an impact, the city government of Dapitan under the dynamic leadership of Mayor Seth Frederick “Bullet” Jaloslos is taking the necessary steps to ensure that their hosting of the first...
Sports
fbtw

Nats kiss Paris dream goodbye  

By Olmin Leyba | 16 minutes ago
As South Sudan extended its historic run, the FIBA World Cup debutants prolonged the agony of host Philippines.
Sports
fbtw

Clarkson vs Anderson: Duel of old foes  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 minutes ago
Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timbervolwes take centerstage in an expected fiery duel as Asian rivals Gilas Pilipinas and China figure in a crucial classification round encounter...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with