Japan rallies to beat Venezuela, creates separation from other Asian squads with win No. 2

Makoto Hiejima willed the Akatsuki Five to the victory over Venezuela

MANILA, Philippines -- Japan came from as much as 15 points down to take a massive 86-77 win over Venezuela Thursday night at the Okinawa Arena.

Down by as much as 15 points in the game, Japan's Makoto Hiejima waxed hot in the fourth quarter to will Japan into the victory.

A transition and-one play completed by Hiejima gave the Akatsuki a 76-74 lead with 1:55 remaining.

A big corner 3-pointer by Yuki Kawamura kept Venezuela at bay, 79-74, with 1:13 remaining.

However, Jhornan Zamora of Venezuela responded with a trey of his own in the next possession.

Hiejima answered back with another 3-pointer to take an 82-77 lead with 47 seconds remaining.

A Yudai Baba alley-oop finish sealed the deal for Japan, 84-77, and a layup by Kawamura set the final score.

Hiejima led Japan with 23 points, 17 of which came in the final quarter, in less than 23 minutes of play.

Venezuela, meanwhile, was led by Garly Sojo with 20 points.

Japan's victory just made it harder for Gilas Pilipinas to secure an outright berth in next year's Paris Olympics.

The best Asian team in the FIBA World Cup is automatically given a ticket to the Olympics.

Japan has won two total games in the world cup. They earlier won against Finland to be the first Asian team to secure a victory in the basketball meet.

China and Lebanon also secured their first wins of the tournament Thursday.

Gilas is trailing South Sudan as of posting time.