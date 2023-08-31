^

Sports

Japan rallies to beat Venezuela, creates separation from other Asian squads with win No. 2

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 9:11pm
Japan rallies to beat Venezuela, creates separation from other Asian squads with win No. 2
Makoto Hiejima willed the Akatsuki Five to the victory over Venezuela
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Japan came from as much as 15 points down to take a massive 86-77 win over Venezuela Thursday night at the Okinawa Arena.

Down by as much as 15 points in the game, Japan's Makoto Hiejima waxed hot in the fourth quarter to will Japan into the victory.

A transition and-one play completed by Hiejima gave the Akatsuki a 76-74 lead with 1:55 remaining.

A big corner 3-pointer by Yuki Kawamura kept Venezuela at bay, 79-74, with 1:13 remaining.

However, Jhornan Zamora of Venezuela responded with a trey of his own in the next possession.

Hiejima answered back with another 3-pointer to take an 82-77 lead with 47 seconds remaining.

A Yudai Baba alley-oop finish sealed the deal for Japan, 84-77, and a layup by Kawamura set the final score.

Hiejima led Japan with 23 points, 17 of which came in the final quarter, in less than 23 minutes of play.

Venezuela, meanwhile, was led by Garly Sojo with 20 points.

Japan's victory just made it harder for Gilas Pilipinas to secure an outright berth in next year's Paris Olympics.

The best Asian team in the FIBA World Cup is automatically given a ticket to the Olympics.

Japan has won two total games in the world cup. They earlier won against Finland to be the first Asian team to secure a victory in the basketball meet.

China and Lebanon also secured their first wins of the tournament Thursday.

Gilas is trailing South Sudan as of posting time.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

JAPAN

VENEZUELA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C ga...
Sports
fbtw
Chip will never forget Manila

Chip will never forget Manila

By Joaquin M. Henson | 22 hours ago
Chip Engelland is back in town on Team USA’s coaching staff for the FIBA World Cup and enjoying every moment of his...
Sports
fbtw

Boos, catcalls not appreciated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
At home, Gilas Pilipinas expected nothing short of a unanimous support to each and every member of the team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
China basketball fans despair at FIBA World Cup 'deepest humiliation'

China basketball fans despair at FIBA World Cup 'deepest humiliation'

8 hours ago
Chinese basketball fans were in despair on Thursday after the national team crashed out of the FIBA World Cup without winning...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Puerto Rico is headed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after decimating China, 107-89, Wednesday night at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clarkson, Anderson on collision course as Gilas, China rekindle rivalry

Clarkson, Anderson on collision course as Gilas, China rekindle rivalry

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
NBA veterans Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and Kyle Anderson of the Minnesota Timbervolwes take center stage in an expected...
Sports
fbtw
Superal blows bid for lead with wobbly finish

Superal blows bid for lead with wobbly finish

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Princess Superal tumbled from near the top to joint 37th on a rocky finish marred by a triple bogey on No. 18, leading to...
Sports
fbtw
'Sorry, boss:' MVP says Chot apologized for Gilas' FIBA World Cup performance

'Sorry, boss:' MVP says Chot apologized for Gilas' FIBA World Cup performance

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes apologized to...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: On my historic FedExCup win

PGA Tour Player Blog: On my historic FedExCup win

By Viktor Hovland | 8 hours ago
History was made at East Lake Golf Club when Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to hoist the FedExCup, the PGA Tour’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with