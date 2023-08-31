Lebanon edges Ivory Coast as chase for Asian Olympic berth intensifies

MANILA, Philippines -- The race for Asia's lone direct ticket to the Olympics heats up after Lebanon notched its first win in the FIBA World Cup, defeating Ivory Coast, 94-84, at the Jakarta Indonesia Arena Thursday.

This, despite star guard Wael Arakji not suiting up for the Lebanon side.

Ivory Coast cut a 14-point deficit to just four, 82-78, with 3:40 remaining after a four-point play by Jean Philippe Dally.

However, Lebanon scored four straight points anew to have an 86-78 lead with 2:52 remaining following an Amir Saoud three pointer.

Ivory Coast tried to come back, 86-82, with 1:32 left in the game as Vafessa Fofana sank a pair of free throws.

But Lebanon put the game away with an 8-2 run.

Saoud led the way for Lebanon with 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds. He was followed by Omari Spellman with 25 of his own.

Dally led Ivory Coast with 21 points.

This puts the pressure to the winless the Gilas Pilipinas to try and win two games in the classification round against South Sudan and China.

A direct spot in the Paris Olympics is the reward for the best-performing Asian team in the world cup.

With the victory, Lebanon, Japan and China have one win apiece in the World Cup.

Japan is currently battling Venezuela, trailing 41-36 at halftime.