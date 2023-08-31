^

Sports

'Release the dragon': China coach dares players to go all out vs Gilas

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 7:36pm
'Release the dragon': China coach dares players to go all out vs Gilas
China's Zhou Qi (15) powers one in over Angolan defenders
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Ahead of China's crucial FIBA World Cup classification round game against Gilas Pilipinas on Saturday, head coach Aleksandar Djordjevic said he would "love" for his players to release their inner dragon as they try and book the outright ticket to next year's Paris Olympics.

China boosted their chances of booking the lone Asian direct ticket to the Olympics after beating Angola, 83-76, Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

They are only the second Asian team to tally a win in the FIBA World Cup, aside from Japan, who is also set to battle Venezuela also on Thursday night.

At a press conference following their win, Djordjevic said that they will be preparing against the home team, which they will face Saturday night.

"We just have to continue believing in ourselves. I would love for everybody to release the dragon that they have inside that is needed, absolutely. We're gonna work on that too," he told reporters.

The Serbian Djordjevic earlier coached Serbia in previous international tournaments until 2019, when the Serbians beat Gilas by 46 points in that year's world cup.

This time around, the coach said that it is a completely different ballgame.

"It was a different World Cup. It's not the same team and now I'm coaching China. And we are going to prepare our guys to [face] the philippines the best way like we tried to do to be ready for the game," he said.

"That's the only thing I can do, focus on my players and focus on giving them some freshness and recover their bodies, and that's what we're gonna do," he added.

He also underscored that Gilas is an opponent that they "respect a lot."

"We know it's gonna be a tough game in front of the home crowd and just go for it," he said.

"Every next game is the most important game of our lives. That's how it's going to be."

China went 0-3 in the group phase after backbreaking losses against Serbia, Puerto Rico and South Sudan.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C ga...
Sports
fbtw
Chip will never forget Manila

Chip will never forget Manila

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Chip Engelland is back in town on Team USA’s coaching staff for the FIBA World Cup and enjoying every moment of his...
Sports
fbtw

Boos, catcalls not appreciated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
At home, Gilas Pilipinas expected nothing short of a unanimous support to each and every member of the team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Puerto Rico is headed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after decimating China, 107-89, Wednesday night at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
China basketball fans despair at FIBA World Cup 'deepest humiliation'

China basketball fans despair at FIBA World Cup 'deepest humiliation'

6 hours ago
Chinese basketball fans were in despair on Thursday after the national team crashed out of the FIBA World Cup without winning...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PGA Tour Player Blog: On my historic FedExCup win

PGA Tour Player Blog: On my historic FedExCup win

By Viktor Hovland | 6 hours ago
History was made at East Lake Golf Club when Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian to hoist the FedExCup, the PGA Tour’s...
Sports
fbtw
UE rookies haul medals in Hong Kong fencing tilt

UE rookies haul medals in Hong Kong fencing tilt

7 hours ago
Three of the nine freshmen of University of the East fencing team showed tremendous potential as Nicol Canlas, Mika Ragot...
Sports
fbtw
Under new CEO, sports betting firm and MPBL chief backer OKBet renews ties with Pacquiao&nbsp;

Under new CEO, sports betting firm and MPBL chief backer OKBet renews ties with Pacquiao 

8 hours ago
Leading online betting platform OKBet made a significant move to underscore its commitment in promoting responsible gaming...
Sports
fbtw
'We are literally one': War-torn South Sudan turns to basketball in pursuit of peace

'We are literally one': War-torn South Sudan turns to basketball in pursuit of peace

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
South Sudan is using basketball as a way to unite a conflict-stricken country, as they try to go to the Olympics through the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with