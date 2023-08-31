^

Sports

'Sorry, boss:' MVP says Chot apologized for Gilas' FIBA World Cup performance

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 4:22pm
'Sorry, boss:' MVP says Chot apologized for Gilas' FIBA World Cup performance
Gilas coach Chot Reyes and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes apologized to him after the Philippines crashed out of the FIBA World Cup

The Philippines was winless in Group A play after dropping heartbreaker after heartbreaker against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy. 

In a video posted by News5 reporter Shyla Francisco on X (formerly Twitter,) Pangilinan, popularly called "MVP" in the local business and sports circles, said that Reyes texted him after their game against Italy. 

“Chot texted me late [Tuesday] with only two words: He told me, ‘Sorry, boss,’” Pangilinan said in Filipino, in the video that was posted Wednesday morning.

“I did not reply yet because I do not know what to tell him,” he added.

Pangilinan, however, said that he is not doubting that the head coach is “trying his best.” 

“I feel for Chot. I have no doubt he tried his best. I feel for our players, I have no doubt either that they have tried their best,” he added. 

Ahead of Gilas’ clash against Italy Tuesday night, Reyes was booed by the home crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the introductions. 

“We should really dissect the issues as to why we did not achieve what we wanted to achieve. It is certainly a much better performance than they did in 2019, where they were the laggards [in a pool of] 32 teams,” Pangilinan said. 

The Philippines will be face South Sudan Thursday and China on Saturday. 

Gilas could still punch a direct ticket to the Olympics if they get out of the FIBA World Cup as the best Asian country, which would be determined in the classification round. 

Among the Asian countries, Japan is the only team that notched a win in the tournament following a surprise 98-88 victory over Finland.

vuukle comment

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

MANNY PANGILINAN

MANNY V. PANGILINAN

MVP

SBP CHAIRMAN EMERITUS MANNY V. PANGILINAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C ga...
Sports
fbtw
Chip will never forget Manila

Chip will never forget Manila

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Chip Engelland is back in town on Team USA’s coaching staff for the FIBA World Cup and enjoying every moment of his...
Sports
fbtw

Boos, catcalls not appreciated

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
At home, Gilas Pilipinas expected nothing short of a unanimous support to each and every member of the team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Puerto Rico is headed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after decimating China, 107-89, Wednesday night at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
US, Serbia sweep way to Round 2

US, Serbia sweep way to Round 2

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The United States flaunted its might and overpowered Jordan, 110-62, last night to sweep Group C play on the way to the second...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UE rookies haul medals in Hong Kong fencing tilt

UE rookies haul medals in Hong Kong fencing tilt

4 hours ago
Three of the nine freshmen of University of the East fencing team showed tremendous potential as Nicol Canlas, Mika Ragot...
Sports
fbtw
Under new CEO, sports betting firm and MPBL chief backer OKBet renews ties with Pacquiao&nbsp;

Under new CEO, sports betting firm and MPBL chief backer OKBet renews ties with Pacquiao 

4 hours ago
Leading online betting platform OKBet made a significant move to underscore its commitment in promoting responsible gaming...
Sports
fbtw
'We are literally one': War-torn South Sudan turns to basketball in pursuit of peace

'We are literally one': War-torn South Sudan turns to basketball in pursuit of peace

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
South Sudan is using basketball as a way to unite a conflict-stricken country, as they try to go to the Olympics through the...
Sports
fbtw
Avaricio stays in hunt; Arejola fights back

Avaricio stays in hunt; Arejola fights back

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
Chanelle Avaricio birdied the last hole at the Palmer course to break par-71 for the first time in three rounds and bolster...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with