'Sorry, boss:' MVP says Chot apologized for Gilas' FIBA World Cup performance

MANILA, Philippines – Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manny Pangilinan said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes apologized to him after the Philippines crashed out of the FIBA World Cup

The Philippines was winless in Group A play after dropping heartbreaker after heartbreaker against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy.

In a video posted by News5 reporter Shyla Francisco on X (formerly Twitter,) Pangilinan, popularly called "MVP" in the local business and sports circles, said that Reyes texted him after their game against Italy.

“Chot texted me late [Tuesday] with only two words: He told me, ‘Sorry, boss,’” Pangilinan said in Filipino, in the video that was posted Wednesday morning.

“I did not reply yet because I do not know what to tell him,” he added.

Pangilinan, however, said that he is not doubting that the head coach is “trying his best.”

“I feel for Chot. I have no doubt he tried his best. I feel for our players, I have no doubt either that they have tried their best,” he added.

Ahead of Gilas’ clash against Italy Tuesday night, Reyes was booed by the home crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the introductions.

“We should really dissect the issues as to why we did not achieve what we wanted to achieve. It is certainly a much better performance than they did in 2019, where they were the laggards [in a pool of] 32 teams,” Pangilinan said.

The Philippines will be face South Sudan Thursday and China on Saturday.

Gilas could still punch a direct ticket to the Olympics if they get out of the FIBA World Cup as the best Asian country, which would be determined in the classification round.

Among the Asian countries, Japan is the only team that notched a win in the tournament following a surprise 98-88 victory over Finland.