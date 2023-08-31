^

Under new CEO, sports betting firm and MPBL chief backer OKBet renews ties with Pacquiao 

August 31, 2023 | 1:09pm
OKBet has been a longtime partner of the Manny Pacquiao-founded Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.
MANILA, Philippines – Leading online betting platform OKBet made a significant move to underscore its commitment in promoting responsible gaming and supporting the local sports community by again teaming up with boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

It is a crucial step as OKBet continues to come up with initiatives to establish strategic collaborations that promote responsible gaming and regulated platforms, while bolstering the local sports scene.

The company’s newly appointed chief executive officer, Tom Golding, recently paid a visit to the eight-division boxing champion.

“More than responsible gaming, OKBet has been playing a very important role as a dedicated partner of Pacquiao’s Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) for the last two years by nurturing and enhancing the local basketball landscape in the Philippines,” OKBet said in a statement.

“As a committed supporter of the MPBL, OKBet has not only contributed to the league's success but has also actively promoted the growth of basketball at the grassroots level through its ‘Play it Forward’ campaign.”

“With this collaboration, OKBet has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the Filipino passion for basketball,” the statement continued.

For his part, Pacquiao conveyed his eagerness to collaborate once more with the gaming platform, saying: “Together, we are demonstrating that the worlds of gaming and sports can mutually empower each other, leading to a brighter future.”

Meanwhile, Golding expressed his appreciation for the partnership and its shared mission. “This serves as a testament to our dedication in creating a safer gaming environment while actively contributing to the growth of local sports.”

