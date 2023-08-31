^

'We are literally one': War-torn South Sudan turns to basketball in pursuit of peace

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 12:26pm
'We are literally one': War-torn South Sudan turns to basketball in pursuit of peace
South Sudan players celebrate with fans after their 89-69 win over China last August 28.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – South Sudan is using basketball as a way to unite a conflict-stricken country, as they try to go to the Olympics through the FIBA World Cup. 

The FIBA World Cup first timers, though, would have a harder than usual route as they are off to the classification round with a 1-2 record after Group B play. 

At a press conference after the game, South Sudan’s Kuany Ngor Kuany said going to the Olympics is “so important” as a country. 

“I think for us as a country, the reason why this is so important and means a lot is because we have so much division, a lot of trouble, a lot of conflict going on in our country. Whenever the basketball team plays, it is literally the one time when everybody comes together,” he told reporters following their defeat against Serbia, 115-83, Wednesday.

“There are no more tribes, no more ‘I am from so-and-so region’. Everyone is wearing the same flag and that is South Sudan. We are literally one,” he added. 

He said that the basketball team stands for unity, a pathway for peace and development in the country. 

“[It is] just a way to change the narrative. And so, for us, that is why it is so much bigger than basketball and we’re going to continue to do our best and use that as a tool to promote the image of our country,” Kuany said. 

For his part, South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey said that the team is using basketball as a “vessel for peace.”

“Everybody is watching us, so they come together, they unite. And through basketball, we share the vision of camaraderie, friendship, love, sportsmanship, togetherness,” he said. 

“That is what my players emulate every day when they step out on that court. The togetherness, the unity, the family and like,” he added. 

South Sudan will be facing Gilas on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

Gilas will take on both South Sudan and China in the classification games as they try to book the lone direct Asian ticket to the Olympics. 

Also in Group M is Angola, another African nation.

