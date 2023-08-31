League of Legends Empyrean Cup Philippines opens registration

MANILA, Philippine — Riot Games has officially launched its first official open tournament for League of Legends in the Philippines, the Empyrean Cup.

The upcoming tournament is the first local competition for the title since Riot Games regained the publishing rights to both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics in the region earlier this year. The tournament will take place from mid-September to early November 2023, with 256 teams competing in two open qualifiers to make it to the finals of the newly launched League servers in the country.

“This is yet another milestone for us to celebrate, in cementing Riot’s commitment to hyper-serving our League community in the Philippines. Following our recent launch of local League servers, we’re thrilled to put these servers to the test by hosting our very next big competitive moment for players. The Empyrean Cup will be one of many League tournaments that our players can expect in the near future, as we plan to reignite the League competitive scene here, to provide more paths for Filipino players to compete on the global stage,” said Joel Guzman, country manager of Riot Games Philippines.

The Empyrean Cup will see 256 teams competing in two qualifying legs of 128 teams each. The online qualifiers will take place on September 16-17 and October 14-15, respectively. Registration for the September qualifier opened last August 29, while the sign-up for the October qualifier will open on September 22.

During the qualifier weekends, the top four teams from each leg will battle to secure their spots in the grand finals, which is scheduled to be held offline at the Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) this November at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. The top four teams will then compete for a total prize pool of P1 million.

To learn more about the Empyrean Cup, please visit the tournament's registration page.