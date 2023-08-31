Marinos, Forza impress in AIA 7s Division 1 debut

MANILA, Philippines – Season 8 of the AIA 7s Football League got underway this past weekend at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

With a restructured league, a more local flavor, and new rules in place and even a cash prize for the eventual winner and first runner-up, eight teams suited up for the Men’s Lokal 1 — the renamed Men’s Division 1.

Marinos FC, who along with Forza FC have come up in Division II, made a huge splash on opening day with huge wins.

Marinos blasted Nemesis FC, 9-1, while Forza turned back Club de Futbol Manila, 4-1.

Title contenders Sino FC beat Manila Digger 5-1.

Over at Lokal 2, Alpha Red Wolf defeated Catalyst FC, 5-2. Paha FC handled the challenge from Middle Beat FC, 5-1.

In a pair of close matches, Vamos Pro-Fit FC squeaked past Manila Digger-B, 4-3, while Blaze FC edged Gabbal FC, 3-2.

Among the new rules in place are four Filipino players must be on the field at any given time for Lokal Division 1.

The cash prize that awaits the Lokal Division 1 champion is P200,000, while the first runner-up will receive P50,000.

“We think that the revamped team structures and the cash prizes will provide more incentive for the teams,” noted AIA 7s league commissioner Ethan Lee. “We are strengthening the league with these changes and we aren’t even done yet.”

Mayor Lani Cayetano and Councilor Jomil Serna graced the opening ceremonies.