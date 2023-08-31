VisMin youngsters play for JGPT national finals slots

MANILA, Philippines – The ICTSI Junior PGT Series goes nationwide as it stages the JPGT VisMin leg starting Friday, September 1, with a huge field clashing for top honors in five age-group divisions in both the drive, chip and putt format and 18-hole stroke play competition at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro.

Spread over two days, the tournament, which also serves as part of the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. talent-search program, drew a total of 158 players, including offspring and kins of former and current leading pros with Visayas and Mindanao long considered as the spawning ground of golf talents in the country.

But on top of the titles staked in the boys’ and girls’ 8-and-under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18, the chance to compete and face the Luzon leg top qualifiers in the national finals at The Country Club in October is what motivates the field also made up of junior golfers and/or members/dependents of various VisMin golf clubs.

Keen competition is seen in all age categories with the premier boys’ 15-18 roster featuring 44 players, headed by former national team member Jacob Caijta, along with Adrian Bisera, Aldrien Gialon, Rex Zaragosa, Cody Langamin, Zeus Sara and Gabriel Rosal.

Headlining the cast in the girls’ 15-18 division of the tournament put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments are Crista Miñoza, Abby Abarcas, Kiara Montebon and Alethea Gaccion.

Each participant will compete in the 18-hole stroke play to be played under the Molave points scoring system, and drive, chip and putt with corresponding points to be earned according to the player’s standing in each format.

The top 3 in each category (ages 9-18) with the highest combined points earned gained in both formats will qualify to the JPGT National Finals.

Leading the chase in 13-14 play are Armand Copok, Keith Fudolin, Mhark Fernando III, Brendon Sy and JC Fiel (boys) and Lois Laine Go, Sittie Osin, Zero Plete, Merry Rose Wacan and Isabella Tabanas (girls).

Ralph Batican, Gabriel Huertas, Marcus Duenas, Manu Tiongko and Timothy Asuncion (boys) and Izabella Racines, Solana Molde, Brittany Tamayo, Alexie Gabi, Maika Sy and Jasmin Lozada are the players to watch in the 11-12 class while Jared Saban, Alonzo Retuerto, Michael John Sy and Prince Bisera (boys) and Rafella Batican, Isabelle Espina, Merrel Salvador, Althea Villaber and Atasha Naranjo (girls) banner the 9-10 field.

Clashing in the youngest category (8-and-under) are Janna Sanchez, James Rolida, Tobias Tiongko, Marlou Langamin, Harley Bautista, Simon Apilat, Inigo Montalban, Elyse Geroy, Gilez Alfred Bollozos and Princess Ann Salvador.

Meanwhile, the early JPGT national finalists are Race Manhit (boys’ 9-10), Quincy Pilac (girls’ 9-10), Mona Sarines (girls’ 11-12), Javier Bautista (boys’ 11-12) and Levonne Talion (girls’ 13-14).