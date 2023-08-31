^

Sports

Gilas to collide with South Sudan, China in FIBA World Cup classification

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 31, 2023 | 12:01am
Gilas to collide with South Sudan, China in FIBA World Cup classification
Gilas Pilipinas slotman June Mar Fajardo fishes for a foul against the Angolans during Sunday’s game.
Jun Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines – The stage is set for Gilas Pilipinas in the classification round, where they join South Sudan and China. 

This, following China’s demolition at the hands of the mighty Puerto Rico team, 89-107.

The Philippines, fellow Group A member Angola, South Sudan and China are part of the tournament’s Group M.

Gilas will be facing South Sudan at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Thursday night. On Saturday, they will be taking on China at the same venue.

The Nationals finished Group A play with a 0-3 win-loss record and a point differential of -23.

Angola, on the other hand, ended up with a 1-2 slate and a -12 point differential.

World Cup debutants South Sudan finished 1-2 card and a -17 point differential, while and China was winless in three games and has a -80 point differential.

China’s point difference is the second worst in the whole tournament, only above the -100 point differential of Lebanon.

According to FIBA, every team in the classification round groups will take on two teams that it did not face during the group phase.

The classification round will establish the teams that would place 17th through 32.

Gilas’ chances of making the 2024 Paris Olympics is dim, but a door is still ajar for the Philippines — as long as they defeat both South Sudan and China and all other Asian teams lose.

The top Asian team from the World Cup will automatically qualify to the Olympics.

Japan is the only Asian country with a win in the tournament so far after surprising Finland, 98-88, on Sunday.

But with a 1-2 slate, the Japanese also dropped to the classification round.

The top team of each group in the classification round will be classified 17th to 20th, while the No. 2 team of each group will be ranked 21st to 24th.

The No. 3 teams will be the 25th to 28th, while the No. 4 squads will be 29th to 32nd.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that finding minutes for all 12 players in a roster is “tricky,”...
Sports
fbtw
'Can&rsquo;t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

'Can’t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite falling to Italy and going 0-3 in the FIBA World Cup group phase, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Amazing behavior&rsquo;: Italy coach raves over Clarkson

‘Amazing behavior’: Italy coach raves over Clarkson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
Italy head coach Gianmarco Pozzecco was all praises for Gilas Pilipinas star Jordan Clarkson, saying the NBA player “surprised...
Sports
fbtw
Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Citing the game’s physicality, the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado has apologized for hitting Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

NBA players top guns in FIBAWC23

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
arrying the offensive load for host Philippines, Jordan Clarkson has positioned himself among the premier scorers of the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Still no Pacman for Pozzecco

Still no Pacman for Pozzecco

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Meeting his idol Manny Pacquiao will have to wait a little longer for Italy mentor Gianmarco Pozzecco.
Sports
fbtw

Pacquiao wants to fight in Paris

2 hours ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to extend his legendary boxing career with a shot at an Olympic medal in Paris next year.
Sports
fbtw

Castigador, Divinagracia share PPS top honors

2 hours ago
Anthony Castigador carved out a pair of victories in contrasting fashion to match Hannah Divinagracia’s stress-free two-title romp in the distaff side as they shared the MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Jerry...
Sports
fbtw

Nationals ain’t giving up

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Whether fighting in the main front or a side theater, count on Gilas Pilipinas to leave nothing in the tank.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with