Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 11:07pm
Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round
Ioannis Papapetrou top-scored for Greece with 27 points.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C game Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ioannis Papapetrou scored 27 points while Giannoulis Larentzakis scattered 20 to power the Greeks (2-1), who finished as the No. 2 squad in their group behind unbeaten USA.

Shea Ili registered 27 points while Reuben Te Rangi chipped in 19 to pace New Zealand (1-2), which has been relegated to the classification round.

Winless Jordan, which earlier got routed by USA, 110-62, ended up at the bottom of the group.

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GREECE

NEW ZEALAND
