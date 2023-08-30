Greece edges New Zealand, moves on to 2nd round

MANILA, Philippines – Greece advanced to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after knocking out New Zealand, 83-74, in the final Group C game Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Ioannis Papapetrou scored 27 points while Giannoulis Larentzakis scattered 20 to power the Greeks (2-1), who finished as the No. 2 squad in their group behind unbeaten USA.

Shea Ili registered 27 points while Reuben Te Rangi chipped in 19 to pace New Zealand (1-2), which has been relegated to the classification round.

Winless Jordan, which earlier got routed by USA, 110-62, ended up at the bottom of the group.