Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 10:19pm
Puerto Rico dumps China, advances to 2nd round
Tremont Waters
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Puerto Rico is headed to the second round of the FIBA World Cup after decimating China, 107-89, Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tremont Waters served as the fireman for Puerto Rico, as his timely plays forced China at bay.

With China cutting a once 18-point lead to just 10, 73-83, with 7:27 remaining in the game, Waters hit a big step-back 3-pointer to push the lead back to 13.

Two possessions later, Waters nutmegged China’s towering Zhou Qi and dished out a bounce pass to Ismael Romero, who finished with a dunk to give Puerto Rico a 88-73 lead.

The play seemingly took the air out from China, as they struggled to cut the lead to single digits.

A Steve Nash-esque pick-and-roll play by Waters to Romero gave the Puerto Ricans an insurmountable 91-75 margin with 4:44 remaining.

Puerto Rico’s lead even ballooned to 23 toward the end of the game.

Waters led the charge for Puerto Rico with 22 points and six rebounds, followed by Romero with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Rui Zhao led China with 16 points.

Puerto Rico’s three point shooting was on point, making 16 of their 34 attempts from the rainbow country.

Serbia and Puerto Rico are off to the second round of the tournament.

China came crashing down to the classification round, along with tournament first timers South Sudan.

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
