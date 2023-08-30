Filipina spikers lose steam, fall to Kazakhstan in Asian senior volleyball tilt

The Filipina spikers (in red) ran out of gas in the fifth set as they fell to Kazakhstan.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines squandered a 2-1 set lead to bow in five sets against Kazakhstan, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 6-15, in the 22nd Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship Wednesday in Nakhon Rachasima, Thailand.

With the game tied at one set apiece, the Philippines took the pivotal third set following consecutive points by Bella Belen off a cross-court kill and a block, 26-24.

The Philippines reached match point in the fourth set, 24-22, following a kill.

However, Kazakhstan took the lead after an error by the Filipina spikers, 25-24. A service error tied the game anew.

An off-the-block hit by Sana Anarkulova gave the Kazakhstan side the lead, and an attack error forced the fifth set.

The Philippines simply ran out of gas in the final set as they never recovered from a 1-6 deficit.

They were even down by nine points, 5-14, in the fifth set.

After a drop shot salvaged the game for the Philippines, a kill by Tatyana Nikitina ended the Filipina spikers' misery.

The Philippines will try and bounce back against China on Thursday afternoon.