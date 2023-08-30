Sto. Tomas takes Petro Gazz coaching reins

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels have named Ateneo men’s volleyball coach Timmy Sto. Tomas as their new head coach.

This after former Angels head coach Oliver Almadro was promoted to head the team’s volleyball operations.Sto. Tomas is the assistant of Almadro at Petro Gazz.

“I extend a warm welcome to coach Timmy as he steps into the role of the Petro Gazz Angels new head coach,” Almadro said in a statement.

“From being my player and a longtime assistant and sharing in our triumphs and setbacks, we’ve both gained invaluable insights,” he added.

“The team is in good hands and I’m happy for his well-deserved appointment.”

The Angels finished ninth in the 13-team 2023 PVL Invitational Conference earlier in the year.

The PVL’s All-Filipino conference will start in October.