Reblora, Garcia rule Chawi-FESSAP national table tennis tilt

Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 1:14pm
Reblora, Garcia rule Chawi-FESSAP national table tennis tilt
San Beda pride Danai Reblora (third from left) beams with pride after winning the women’s singles title in the U-17 class. Also in the photo are (from left) coach Rogelio Ponte, finalists Wyne Rafael of Team Ba Long, Xyra Malaluan of Team Victoria, Neka Daguia of San Beda, and World Deaf Table Tennis bronze medalist Edwin Advincula.

MANILA, Philippines – The Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) announced the successful conclusion of the Chawi-FESSAP 2nd Quarterly Age-Group National Table Tennis Championship last August 26-27 at the Ayala Malls Cloverleaf in Balintawak, Quezon City.

The tournament recognized as one of the local premier table tennis events, showcased the exceptional talents and competitive spirits of young athletes from various age groups with the support from esteemed sponsors such as Chawi Sports Center, Toto Pol Fishbroker, Paper Holic, Joola Philippines and Ayala Malls Cloverleaf.

"We are incredibly proud of the success of the Chawi-FESSAP 2nd Quarterly Age-Group National Table Tennis Championship," said tournament director Julius Esposo.

"This event exemplifies the strong commitment of FESSAP to promote and develop the sport of table tennis in the Philippines, and we are grateful to our sponsors and supporters for their unwavering dedication,” he added.

Danai Reblora of Team San Beda and Sean Arvin Garcia of Team Pasig captured the gold medal in the premier U17 girls and boys class, respectively. The 16-year-old Reblora beat Wyne Rafael of Ba Long Table Tennis, 2-0, while Garcia overwhelmed Gavin Tuazon.

In the other results, Kloe Cascolan of Rosales, Pangasinan claimed the girls' U11 class beating Pherline Danabar of Chawi Sports Academy; Ern Fadriquela of Binangonan Table Tennis Club won over teammate King Somoun Latigay in the boys U11.

Xyra Malaluan of Team Victoria and Carlos Alfonso Corpuz of Pangasinan claimed two golds with the former winning the girls' U13 against Kloe Cascolan and U15 class over Amirrah Acosta of Team Pasig, while the latter dominated the boys U13 and U15 categories.

Kyle Quinones of Adamson won over Gavin Nathan Tuazon in the boys U19 class.

TABLE TENNIS
Philstar
