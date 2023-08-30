^

Ciryl Ganelooks to top Sergey Spivak for another UFC title shot

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 1:07pm
Ciryl Gane looks to top Sergey Spivak for another UFC title shot
Ciryl Gane

MANILA, Philippines – For Ciryl Gane, he hopes that the friendly confines of being on French soil will be a balm and tonic.

On Sunday, September 3, the UFC returns to France for a second time, with hometown hero Gane (11-2) taking on Moldovan star Sergey Spivak in the main event of UFC Fight Night at the Accord Arena in Paris.

In his last outing in the UFC, Gane was submitted in the very first round by the returning Jon Jones, who had just moved up into the heavyweight division.

Twice now Gane has lost in the title bout, with the first defeat coming at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

With another fight in France this time against Spivak, Gane, the second-ranked heavyweight, hopes to get another win that will put him in line for another title shot.

Spivak is no spring chicken as he has more experience than the Frenchman with his 16-3 slate, and is riding a three-match win streak with Derrick Lewis his last victim. The Moldovan is dangerous, as 10 of his 16 wins have co e via first-round finish.

The co-main event of the evening is another bout with title shot implications.

Frenchwoman Manon Fiorot (10-1), who hails from the sea-side city of Nice, battles former women’s flyweight champion Rose Namajunas (12-5).

Fiorot is on an 11-fight win streak, including five in the UFC. Her UFC wins have come against Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Mayra Bueno Silva, Tabatha Ricci and Victoria Lenardo.

Manon is a grind-it-out fighter who loves a stand-up game. Her last three wins have been via unanimous decision, with the prior two coming via technical knockout in the second round.

This will be Namajunas’ first match since losing the strawweight belt to Carla Esparza in UFC 274 in May of 2022.

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Spivak will be televised live in the Philippines on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on Blast TV and the TapGo streaming application.

The prelims get underway at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, with the main card scheduled for 3 a.m.

