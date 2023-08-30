PGTI, Kampfortis seal partnership
August 30, 2023 | 12:52pm
MANILA, Philippines – Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI) and Kampfortis Golf have entered into an agreement that makes the latter the official apparel of the PGTI.
PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa and Kampfortis Inc. managing director Francis Talion recently sealed their partnership with a contract-signing at The Country Club.
PGTI organizes the country’s longest-running men’s and ladies pro circuit, while Kampfortis has established itself as a renowned premium golf apparel brand.
