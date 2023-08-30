PGTI, Kampfortis seal partnership

Colo Ventosa (left), general manager of Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., which organizes the country’s longest-running men’s and ladies pro circuits, and Kampfortis Inc. managing director Francis Talion shake hands after signing the contract, making Kampfortis Golf, a premium golf apparel brand, the official apparel of the PGTI at The Country Club.

MANILA, Philippines – Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. (PGTI) and Kampfortis Golf have entered into an agreement that makes the latter the official apparel of the PGTI.

PGTI general manager Colo Ventosa and Kampfortis Inc. managing director Francis Talion recently sealed their partnership with a contract-signing at The Country Club.

PGTI organizes the country’s longest-running men’s and ladies pro circuit, while Kampfortis has established itself as a renowned premium golf apparel brand.