Farlight 84 unveils 5-year plans exclusive for Filipino players

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 11:03am
MANILA, Philippines — Farlight Games' Farlight 84 announced a handful of game updates, local collaborations, content creator programs, and the upcoming Farlight Philippines Championship (FPC) during the Farlight 84 Philippine Summit held last week at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Released last April, Farlight 84 is a battle-royale shooting game set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland called Sunset City wherein players take advantage of a variety of characters, abilities, weapons and vehicles to win the map. The game is playable on both PC and mobile.

Since its release, Farlight 84 has reached a total of 30 million global users with over 1 million daily active players in the Philippines alone. With the game's popularity in the country, executives from Farlight Games went all out in planning the future of Farlight 84 in the Philippines.

Among these plans is the release of a Filipino hero in October of this year as well as hero skins exclusive to Filipino players that feature the diverse culture of the country.

"We are excited to share our long term plans for the Philippines. Our approach is driven by our commitment to understanding what our players want. We recognize the uniqueness of the Philippine gaming market. We crafted special plans for our Filipino gamers. Our aim is to enhance the gaming experience especially for our Filipino players," said Nelson Woon, Farlight Games senior director for global publishing.

Besides the game updates, Farlight 84 has announced its collaboration with local talents Ella Cruz, SB19’s Josh and Justin for different gaming content, a partnership with TNC that includes cyber cafe promotions and competitions, a collegiate initiative in partnering with different Philippine universities and colleges.

With the game's rise in popularity, Farlight Games also unveiled their content creator program, investing a total of $10 million for different rewards and events specifically for community engagements. The program will include cash and in-game rewards as well as regular community events along with content creator tutorials for anyone who wishes to be part of the Farlight 84 community.

"We're diving head first into the local market, a dynamic five year plan in creating a thriving gaming ecosystem right here in the Philippines," said Stanley Peng, Farlight Games global esports director.

The five-year plan, amounting to an investment of $20 million, includes the first esports initiative that was designed solely with the Philippines in mind, the Farlight Philippines Championship (FPC). The inaugural FPC will see a point-system that guarantees fair play and even playing field among all participants, whether you are playing on PC or on mobile. Players will compete for a chance at a prize pool of $1 million, the highest of any Philippine shooting game tournament.

"Even though we are a very young market, we're fairly new, we've just published a few months ago. Our number of engagements speak for themselves. We're expecting more to come and are committed to establish a hyper local ecosystem designed exclusively for our Filipino players," said Adrian Alpin, Farlight Games marketing director.

