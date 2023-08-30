Chot defends dealing with 'tricky' national team rotations

Rhenz Abando, pictured here taking a jumper in Gilas' game against Italy Tuesday, saw just limited minutes in the Philippines past two games. On Tuesday against the Italians, Abando finished with eight points, two rebounds and one block.

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes admitted that finding minutes for all 12 players in a roster is “tricky,” especially in a national team.

At a press conference after their defeat against Italy, Reyes said that some teams employ eight or nine man rotations, which underscores just how difficult it is to find minutes for everyone in the team.

“Coaching a national team is always tricky with regards to minutes. We actually talked about it as a team. Look at Italy, Italy [seemingly] played eight players, three players didn’t play and one guy played one minute,” Reyes told reporters.

Some fans criticized Reyes’ rotation in Gilas' three games against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy.

For instance, some players saw just limited minutes in the past two games, including crowd darling Rhenz Abando.

Against Italy, Abando played 14:44 and finished with eight points, two rebounds and a booming block.

Asked if he would have wanted to field Abando for a longer time in the first two games, Reyes said it is “really difficult” to give minutes to all 12 players.

“It’s really hard to find minutes for 12 guys on a team so if we play Rhenz more, that means somebody who’s playing well, like in the first game, Scottie was playing really well, and Roger would have to sit. So it’s always a question of give and take,” he said, as he underscored that Abando also plays the same position as Jordan Clarkson.

“So we have to make compensations when we spread out the minutes. We try, as much as possible, to get everybody minutes but every coach will tell you [it’s really difficult,] unless you’re an all-star team like team USA, I guess,” he added.

“It’s an understanding we have on our team, everyone who is on the team, they know that they have to make an impact.”

Against Italy, Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, starter Kai Sotto and Gilas captain Japeth Aguilar played less than eight minutes each.

Thompson, Perez and Aguilar went scoreless.