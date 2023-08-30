^

Sports

'Can’t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 30, 2023 | 12:04am
'Canâ��t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Despite falling to Italy and going 0-3 in the FIBA World Cup group phase, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is proud of his players.

Coming off a six-point loss against the Dominican Republic and a 10-point defeat to Angola, Gilas also fell short against the Italians, 90-83, in their last game of the group stage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday night. 

“[I am] very proud of the effort of our players. What a way to fight coming off those two painful losses and to show up tonight and give it their all against a top 10 team in the world,” Reyes told reporters after the game. 

Italy led by as much as 18 points in the final quarter, 80-62, following a dunk by Nicolo Melli with 6:55 remaining. 

Gilas cut the lead to just seven, 88-81, with 1:43 remaining, but that was the closest they got. 

“We couldn’t ask for more. We just came up short, but we continue to fight. That’s all we can do,” Reyes added.

The coach, however, acknowledged that the team just could not put an entire game together. 

“There’s a lot of factors involved. Obviously in the first game, JC fouled out, that was a big factor. If he didn’t foul out, it would have been a different story. Every game has a different thing that’s happening. Last game we could not make shots. Today we faced a team that made all their three point shots. That’s basketball,” he said. 

Italy finished the game making 17 of their 41 3-point attempts, which is equivalent to 41.5% shooting. 

The Italians’ ball movement was also excellent, with 29 of the visitors’ made field goals coming off 24 assists. 

“That was our objective tonight as well, it was actually on our board. Forty minutes. We have to put together a good 40-minute game. We’ve shown we can compete and even lead against these top teams, but we’re just not able to put an entire game together,” he added. 

Gilas star Jordan Clarkson said that the team competed in all three games in the group phase.

“We came out here and gave our best efforts, trying to figure out these games and get wins,” he told reporters at the same press conference. 

Gilas is off to the classification round along with Angola, which has a 1-2 win-loss slate in the group phase.

vuukle comment

CHOT REYES

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

1 day ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
No love for Chot as Gilas takes the floor vs Italy

No love for Chot as Gilas takes the floor vs Italy

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Boos rained on Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes on home soil once again.
Sports
fbtw
EJ busy for Asiad

EJ busy for Asiad

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Pole vault sensation EJ Obiena plans to keep busy by competing in at least three more meets before reporting for duty...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines lady spikers draw boost from Sy

Philippines lady spikers draw boost from Sy

43 minutes ago
The women’s national team flew to Thailand yesterday to vie in the 22nd Asian Senior Women’s Volleyball Championship...
Sports
fbtw
Italy dashes Gilas&rsquo; hopes

Italy dashes Gilas’ hopes

By Olmin Leyba | 43 minutes ago
Group A topnotcher Dominican Republic kept the door ajar for FIBA World Cup host Philippines. Italy slammed it shut.
Sports
fbtw

Blu Girls blank Hong Kong foes

By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
The Philippines set in motion its bid to advance to the World Cup as it overpowered Hong Kong, 7-0, yesterday at the start of Group A matches in the Under-18 Women Softball Asia Cup in Fujian, China.
Sports
fbtw

Dapitan prepped up for 5150 event

43 minutes ago
Dapitan City is all prepped up for its first crack at hosting big-time endurance racing on Sept. 10 with the race courses – set up to international standards – providing the participants a memorable triathlon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with