'Can’t ask for more:' Chot lauds Gilas for gallant stand vs World No. 10 Italy

MANILA, Philippines – Despite falling to Italy and going 0-3 in the FIBA World Cup group phase, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said he is proud of his players.

Coming off a six-point loss against the Dominican Republic and a 10-point defeat to Angola, Gilas also fell short against the Italians, 90-83, in their last game of the group stage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Tuesday night.

“[I am] very proud of the effort of our players. What a way to fight coming off those two painful losses and to show up tonight and give it their all against a top 10 team in the world,” Reyes told reporters after the game.

Italy led by as much as 18 points in the final quarter, 80-62, following a dunk by Nicolo Melli with 6:55 remaining.

Gilas cut the lead to just seven, 88-81, with 1:43 remaining, but that was the closest they got.

“We couldn’t ask for more. We just came up short, but we continue to fight. That’s all we can do,” Reyes added.

The coach, however, acknowledged that the team just could not put an entire game together.

“There’s a lot of factors involved. Obviously in the first game, JC fouled out, that was a big factor. If he didn’t foul out, it would have been a different story. Every game has a different thing that’s happening. Last game we could not make shots. Today we faced a team that made all their three point shots. That’s basketball,” he said.

Italy finished the game making 17 of their 41 3-point attempts, which is equivalent to 41.5% shooting.

The Italians’ ball movement was also excellent, with 29 of the visitors’ made field goals coming off 24 assists.

“That was our objective tonight as well, it was actually on our board. Forty minutes. We have to put together a good 40-minute game. We’ve shown we can compete and even lead against these top teams, but we’re just not able to put an entire game together,” he added.

Gilas star Jordan Clarkson said that the team competed in all three games in the group phase.

“We came out here and gave our best efforts, trying to figure out these games and get wins,” he told reporters at the same press conference.

Gilas is off to the classification round along with Angola, which has a 1-2 win-loss slate in the group phase.