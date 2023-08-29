Towns erupts in celebration with countrymen as Dominican Republic sweeps Group A

MANILA, Philippines – Karl-Anthony Towns could not contain himself Tuesday night after helping the Dominican Republic beat Angola, 75-67, to complete a sweep of FIBA World Cup Group A at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Going against protocol, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man went to the Big Dome’s halls after the game to personally celebrate with Dominican fans.

Videos circulated online of Towns jumping up and down with his elated countrymen as they now move on to the second round, and win three games in a row for the first time in a FIBA World Cup.

LOOK: Karl-Anthony Towns raves with the Dominican Republic crowd after sweeping Group A with a 75-67 victory over Angola @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/NUurFSnEXf — Ralph Edwin Villanueva (@_ralphedwin) August 29, 2023

In the post-game press conference, Towns shared his feelings of sharing the moment with his countrymen.

“This is the FIBA World Cup and if there’s anything I’ve always wanted the guys to know and it’s something that is stressed to us a lot [is that] this is not about stats. It’s not about awards. This is about bringing our country pride and putting us in a place that no one thought we could be at. It’s about the win,” he said.

“And in that moment, I’m just hearing the chants outside. I understand we made history last game against Italy and just to come to this day, we had a chance to really make history that me, personally, and our team… We wanted to be able to say we won three games in a row in a World Cup. We wanted to be able to say that we’re the first in our group going into the second round. [There was] just a lot [of] pride in me, just a lot of pride just in my country, my mother’s country, our country.”

Towns, who struggled with foul trouble against Angola, said that their unexpected 3-0 win was a testament to the hard work that he and his teammates did in order to be here.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, Towns reveled in being able to bring glory to the country.

“We’ve put a lot of hours into the gym, we’ve put a lot of sweat, tears, blood into this game, not only for our clubs, or NBA, but for this country. And I think this is just a culmination of all of our hard work since we were young. Coming together, giving our country a chance to have a chance to win in a World Cup — that’s one of the pinnacles of basketball,” Towns said.

Towns and the rest of the Dominican Republic will have more chances to bring glory to their nation when the second round tips off on Friday, September 1