^

Sports

Towns erupts in celebration with countrymen as Dominican Republic sweeps Group A

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 8:55pm
Towns erupts in celebration with countrymen as Dominican Republic sweeps Group A
Karl-Anthony Towns of the Dominican Republic
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Karl-Anthony Towns could not contain himself Tuesday night after helping the Dominican Republic beat Angola, 75-67, to complete a sweep of FIBA World Cup Group A at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Going against protocol, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man went to the Big Dome’s halls after the game to personally celebrate with Dominican fans.

Videos circulated online of Towns jumping up and down with his elated countrymen as they now move on to the second round, and win three games in a row for the first time in a FIBA World Cup.

In the post-game press conference, Towns shared his feelings of sharing the moment with his countrymen.

“This is the FIBA World Cup and if there’s anything I’ve always wanted the guys to know and it’s something that is stressed to us a lot [is that] this is not about stats. It’s not about awards. This is about bringing our country pride and putting us in a place that no one thought we could be at. It’s about the win,” he said.

“And in that moment, I’m just hearing the chants outside. I understand we made history last game against Italy and just to come to this day, we had a chance to really make history that me, personally, and our team… We wanted to be able to say we won three games in a row in a World Cup. We wanted to be able to say that we’re the first in our group going into the second round. [There was] just a lot [of] pride in me, just a lot of pride just in my country, my mother’s country, our country.”

Towns, who struggled with foul trouble against Angola, said that their unexpected 3-0 win was a testament to the hard work that he and his teammates did in order to be here.

Despite the odds being stacked against them, Towns reveled in being able to bring glory to the country.

“We’ve put a lot of hours into the gym, we’ve put a lot of sweat, tears, blood into this game, not only for our clubs, or NBA, but for this country. And I think this is just a culmination of all of our hard work since we were young. Coming together, giving our country a chance to have a chance to win in a World Cup — that’s one of the pinnacles of basketball,” Towns said.

Towns and the rest of the Dominican Republic will have more chances to bring glory to their nation when the second round tips off on Friday, September 1

vuukle comment

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

KARL-ANTHONY TOWNS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

21 hours ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
EJ busy for Asiad

EJ busy for Asiad

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Pole vault sensation EJ Obiena plans to keep busy by competing in at least three more meets before reporting for duty...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao, the 44-year-old Filipino ring icon, remains one of the highly sought personalities for foreign visitors, including...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

Obiena repeats personal-best 6 meters, cops silver in World Athletics Championship

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 days ago
EJ Obiena brought home the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships’ pole vault event after soaring over the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino junior swimmers rake in medals in SEA Age tilt

Filipino junior swimmers rake in medals in SEA Age tilt

6 hours ago
Living up to its reputation as lean but mean, the 18-man Philippine Team scooped a total of 16 medals, including two golds,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala jumps 22 spots in latest WTA rankings

Eala jumps 22 spots in latest WTA rankings

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has broken through the top 200 players in the world as she claimed the 195th spot in the Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina U-18 squad thrashes Hong Kong in Softball Asia Cup opener

Filipina U-18 squad thrashes Hong Kong in Softball Asia Cup opener

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
The Philippines set in motion its bid to advance to the World Cup as it overpowered Hong Kong, 7-0, Tuesday at the start of...
Sports
fbtw
'Hindi natin nabubuo': 40 minutes of good play a must vs Italy, says Chot

'Hindi natin nabubuo': 40 minutes of good play a must vs Italy, says Chot

By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas cannot afford to play well for only portions of its must-win game against Italy Tuesday night in its last...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with