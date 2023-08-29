^

No love for Chot as Gilas takes the floor vs Italy

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 8:29pm
No love for Chot as Gilas takes the floor vs Italy
Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Boos rained on Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes on home soil once again. 

Ahead of the crucial Gilas-Italy FIBA World Cup clash Tuesday night, the audience jeered the many-time PBA champion when he was introduced at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. 

It was reminiscent of the negative reception Reyes received during Gilas’ campaign in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers last year at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The players, in contrast, were passionately cheered on prior to Tuesday’s game. 

Reyes has been criticized by social media users due to Gilas' 0-2 win-loss slate in Group A play. 

The Philippines lost against Dominican Republic, 87-81, at the Philippine Arena last August 25. They also came up short against Angola, 80-70, two days later. 

Gilas needs to defeat World No. 10 Italy by at least 13 points to advance to the second round of the tournament.

