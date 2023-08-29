^

Dominican Republic's Delgado says sorry for sucker punch on Fajardo

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 7:05pm
Gilas big man June Mar Fajardo tries to maneuver past the Dominican Republic's Angel Delgado during their game last week at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Citing the game’s physicality, the Dominican Republic’s Angel Delgado has apologized for hitting Gilas Pilipinas’ big man June Mar Fajardo in the midsection during their FIBA World Cup game last week.

Delgado said he aims to personally apologize to Fajardo.

A video circulating on the Internet against Gilas showing Delgado trying to throw an elbow to Fajardo in the fourth quarter of the match at the Philippine Arena last August 25.

Fajardo, in response, pushed Delgado, and the former Los Angeles Clipper threw a closed fist straight to the stomach of the many-time PBA Most Valuable Player. 

No call was made, but the 6-foot-10 Filipino pointed at Delgado afterwards. 

In an interview with reporters after his team’s 75-67 win over Angola Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Delgado insisted that he is “not that type of guy.” 

“It was like a physical game. Big guys… he’s a great guy. I said I’m sorry to him and everybody because I’m not that type of guy,” Delgado said. 

“But, he’s a great guy and I think I got to… apologize to him,” he added. 

Delgado said he has not seen Fajardo yet following their game, but he will apologize when they meet again. 

“We haven’t been able to talk but as soon as I see him again I’m gonna say I’m sorry to him,” he said. 

“He’s a great guy and I hope we get back to play again and have fun,” he added. 

Fajardo said he was rattled by the punch considering how big the 6-foot-10 NBA player is. 

He, however, stressed that retaliating was not worth it. 

The Dominican Republic swept Group A play after edging Angola.

