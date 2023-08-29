USA quelling doubts with solid campaign so far in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – When the All-NBA United States team was formed less than a month ago, there was some doubt cast on the Americans’ ability to reclaim the gold it lost after a nightmarish seventh-place finish in the last edition in China four years ago due to lack of time together.

But in just two games into the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines, the Steve Kerr-mentored squad has dissipated every cloud of uncertainty most felt entering one the greatest basketball events in the planet.

Displaying their bench depth, the Americans flattened the Greeks, 109-81, before a sellout Mall of Asia Arena crowd in Pasay City Monday night and claimed their second straight victory and a place in the round of 16.

“Good effort from our guys. Our though process every game is to wear our opponents down. We’re a 12-deep roster, we’re just trying to stay solid on every procession and really put pressure on the opponent and we needed that tonight,” said Kerr.

The Golden State Warriors coach said they needed play more than 100% every game because the world has certainly caught up with the mighty cage nation.

“All our guys saw the result of France,” said Kerr referring to the 2019 bronze winner’s shocking exit after dropping two games in a row in Group H in Jakarta, Indonesia.

“It’s a good reminder to all of us that you just can’t ease into the game, the tournament and the level of competition is so much better now worldwide compared to eight years ago.”

“A lot of good talent around the world, a lot of good coaching. Teams are tough, good. We’re gonna have to play well for 40 minutes to win so we’re really excited to win the first few and to guarantee ourselves a move to the next round and we’re keeping it one game at a time and hopefully six more,” he added.