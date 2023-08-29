Filipino junior swimmers rake in medals in SEA Age tilt

It was a productive campaign by the squad formed through intensive national tryouts, and no less than Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI) secretary general and Batangas 1st District Congressman Eric Buhain lauded the young swimmers for their achievement.

MANILA, Philippines – Living up to its reputation as lean but mean, the 18-man Philippine Team scooped a total of 16 medals, including two golds, and recorded many personal bests in the just-concluded 45th Southeast Age Group Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

And for the first time in years, a 16-year-old diver Joseph Reynado stood up on the podium with a bronze medal around his neck during the awarding ceremony for the Boys Platform event (16-18).

“President Miko (Vargas), myself, and the entire Board of Trustees of Philippine Aquatics Inc. are very happy about the achievements of our team that competed in the 45th Sea Age Group in Jakarta. Our Medal Success Rate is 77% because of 17 medals from 18 swimmers and 4 divers. That is a big leap from last year’s 24% Medal Success Rate with 24 medals coming from 99 swimmers,” said Buhain, a two-time Olympian, and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

“We hope to inspire more Filipino age group athletes to go for medal standards for the 46th edition, which Thailand will host at the end of October 2024.

“It can be done! We have proven it! These Medal winners came from all over the country!” added Buhain.

Jennuel Booh De Leon and Arabella Nadeen Taguinota led the charge for the Filipinos, dominating their respective events on the second day of the three-day competition, which attracted top junior swimmers from eight countries.

De Leon, 16, the pride of Aklan, claimed the gold in the boys' 16-18 class 50m butterfly clocking 25.40 seconds over Malaysian swimmer Bernie Elle Yang Lee (25.49) and Thanaseat Thanonthisitsakul of Thailand (25.72).

The 14-year-old Taguinota from Pasig was the fastest in the girls' 14-15 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:13.40 beating Vietnamese Thuy Hien Nguyen (1:14.07) and Natthakita Leekitchakorn of Thailand (1:14.50).

Last year’s gold medalist in the 13-under class Jamesray Ajido from Quezon City proved to be a force to reckon with in the boys 14-15 category, winning three silver medals in the 50m butterfly (25.93), 100m fly (57.12) and 100m backstroke (1:00.68), while Estifano Ramos gave the country’s fourth silver clocking 2:10.39 in the boys 16-18 200m Back.

“It was a success despite sending a small contingent. Most of the swimmers got their personal best. We were solid and everybody was in high spirits,” said head coach Ramil Ilustre, a third-generation member of the noted Ilustre clan in local swimming.



De Leon also won a bronze in the 50m freestyle (24.35), while fast-rising Aishel Evangelista collected three in the boys 13-under 200m free (2:05.12), 200m Individual Medley (2:19.83) and 400m IM (4:56.01).

Other bronze medalists were Clark Ken Apuada in the boys 14-15 50m free (24.64); Jalil Taguinod in the boys 16-8 50m breast (29.99); Ivo Enot in the 100m back (59.21); Peter Cyrus Dean in the 50m back (27.38) and Mishka Sy in the girls 16-18 200m IM (2:23.29).

“Well, kung titignan mo ang ratio ng ating swimmers sa medalya mataas. Maganda yung overall performance natin at talagang napatunayan natin na may magandang resulta pag ipinadala mo yung talagang deserving athletes. Almost lahat nakapasok sa Finals ng kanilang events,” said PAI executive director Chito Rivera, head of the delegation.