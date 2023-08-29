Eala jumps 22 spots in latest WTA rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has broken through the top 200 players in the world as she claimed the 195th spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings.

Last week, Eala held the 217th position in the rankings.

In the list released by the WTA on August 28, the 18-year-old jumped 22 spots to get the 195th rank.

Earlier in the month, Eala secured her fourth ITF title after ruling the W25 Roehampton tournament in Great Britain.

She followed this up with a runner-up effort it the W25 Aldershot tilt also in Great Britain.

These feats came two months after Eala reigned in the W25 Yecla in Spain.

Eala started the year at No. 219.

The Filipina did not join the US Open this year to compete in Japan and the Asian Games in China, which will kick off next month.