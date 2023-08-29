^

Sports

Eala jumps 22 spots in latest WTA rankings

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 2:40pm
Eala jumps 22 spots in latest WTA rankings
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala has broken through the top 200 players in the world as she claimed the 195th spot in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings.

Last week, Eala held the 217th position in the rankings.

In the list released by the WTA on August 28, the 18-year-old jumped 22 spots to get the 195th rank.

Earlier in the month, Eala secured her fourth ITF title after ruling the W25 Roehampton tournament in Great Britain.

She followed this up with a runner-up effort it the W25 Aldershot tilt also in Great Britain.

These feats came two months after Eala reigned in the W25 Yecla in Spain.
Eala started the year at No. 219.

The Filipina did not join the US Open this year to compete in Japan and the Asian Games in China, which will kick off next month.

vuukle comment

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

17 hours ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao, the 44-year-old Filipino ring icon, remains one of the highly sought personalities for foreign visitors, including...
Sports
fbtw

Sotto delivers but wants more

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Kai Sotto wants more.
Sports
fbtw
Post-Gilas-Angola thoughts: Expectations vs reality

Post-Gilas-Angola thoughts: Expectations vs reality

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas' ongoing stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a lesson in managing expectations and being realistic. It is...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Not satisfied&rsquo;: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

‘Not satisfied’: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Following its historic win in the FIBA World Cup, South Sudan is eyeing more victories in the basketball meet.
Sports
fbtw
NBA stars rip sprint king Lyles over 'world champ' claims

NBA stars rip sprint king Lyles over 'world champ' claims

5 hours ago
American NBA stars ripped world sprint king Noah Lyles on social media for comments saying he is offended when teams declare...
Sports
fbtw
MVPSF-Philippine taekwondo jins off to Beirut

MVPSF-Philippine taekwondo jins off to Beirut

17 hours ago
A 27-player MVP Sports Foundation-Philippine team will leave tomorrow for Beirut, Lebanon to compete in the Asian Junior (kyorugi,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas hoping for a miracle

Gilas hoping for a miracle

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
After bungling two “winnable” games, the weight on the shoulders of Gilas Pilipinas is a lot heavier now.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with