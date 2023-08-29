^

Sports

Filipina U-18 squad thrashes Hong Kong in Softball Asia Cup opener

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 2:34pm
Filipina U-18 squad thrashes Hong Kong in Softball Asia Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines set in motion its bid to advance to the World Cup as it overpowered Hong Kong, 7-0, Tuesday at the start of the Group A matches of the Under-18 Women Softball Asia Cup in Fujian, China.

Represented by the young but battle-tested softbelles from Bacolod City High School, the Blu Girls didn’t leave anything to chance, unleashing a two-run lead in the first inning and a decisive five-run rampage in the fifth to seal the deal.

It was a victory that bolstered the chances of the Blu Girls, the national and Asia Pacific champions who finished fifth in the World Series for U14 and U16 in the United States early this month, to advance to the U18 World Series next year.

“We’re happy to start the tournament with a win but we still have tough matches ahead of us,” said national team coach Sheirylou Valenzuela.

ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier also lauded the team for its great start.

“This is the fruit of all the hard work and effort that the athletes and coaching staff have undergone over the last few months. I hope this will serve as the momentum we need to carry Team Philippines all the way to the finals and that we secure a ticket to the World Cup,” said Lhuillier.

The Blu Girls will battle the host Chinese today and the South Koreans tomorrow at the Pingtan Stadium.

Daniela Cabangon, Che-Restcel Dela Cruz, Jeryll Duller, Ciarina Daniela Eder, Shein Espinosa, Trisha Karyl Hicayen, Angelica Jean Latriz, Rhea Manalo, Magdalene Nangan, Eileen Polvorido and Laira Dianne Silverio comprise the team.

vuukle comment

SOFTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

17 hours ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao, the 44-year-old Filipino ring icon, remains one of the highly sought personalities for foreign visitors, including...
Sports
fbtw

Sotto delivers but wants more

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Kai Sotto wants more.
Sports
fbtw
Post-Gilas-Angola thoughts: Expectations vs reality

Post-Gilas-Angola thoughts: Expectations vs reality

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas' ongoing stint in the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a lesson in managing expectations and being realistic. It is...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dapitan 5150 triathletes go for piece of history

Dapitan 5150 triathletes go for piece of history

5 hours ago
Dapitan City is all prepped up for its first crack at hosting big-time endurance racing on September 10 with the race courses...
Sports
fbtw
Sarines, Bautista, 8 others march on to JPGT national finals

Sarines, Bautista, 8 others march on to JPGT national finals

5 hours ago
Mona Sarines and Javier Bautista hacked out a pair of narrow victories to share the 11-12 age division honors in the 18-hole...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Not satisfied&rsquo;: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

‘Not satisfied’: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Following its historic win in the FIBA World Cup, South Sudan is eyeing more victories in the basketball meet.
Sports
fbtw
NBA stars rip sprint king Lyles over 'world champ' claims

NBA stars rip sprint king Lyles over 'world champ' claims

5 hours ago
American NBA stars ripped world sprint king Noah Lyles on social media for comments saying he is offended when teams declare...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with