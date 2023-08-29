Filipina U-18 squad thrashes Hong Kong in Softball Asia Cup opener

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines set in motion its bid to advance to the World Cup as it overpowered Hong Kong, 7-0, Tuesday at the start of the Group A matches of the Under-18 Women Softball Asia Cup in Fujian, China.

Represented by the young but battle-tested softbelles from Bacolod City High School, the Blu Girls didn’t leave anything to chance, unleashing a two-run lead in the first inning and a decisive five-run rampage in the fifth to seal the deal.

It was a victory that bolstered the chances of the Blu Girls, the national and Asia Pacific champions who finished fifth in the World Series for U14 and U16 in the United States early this month, to advance to the U18 World Series next year.

“We’re happy to start the tournament with a win but we still have tough matches ahead of us,” said national team coach Sheirylou Valenzuela.

ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier also lauded the team for its great start.

“This is the fruit of all the hard work and effort that the athletes and coaching staff have undergone over the last few months. I hope this will serve as the momentum we need to carry Team Philippines all the way to the finals and that we secure a ticket to the World Cup,” said Lhuillier.

The Blu Girls will battle the host Chinese today and the South Koreans tomorrow at the Pingtan Stadium.

Daniela Cabangon, Che-Restcel Dela Cruz, Jeryll Duller, Ciarina Daniela Eder, Shein Espinosa, Trisha Karyl Hicayen, Angelica Jean Latriz, Rhea Manalo, Magdalene Nangan, Eileen Polvorido and Laira Dianne Silverio comprise the team.