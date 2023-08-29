'Hindi natin nabubuo': 40 minutes of good play a must vs Italy, says Chot

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas cannot afford to play well for only portions of its must-win game against Italy Tuesday night in its last FIBA World Cup group stage outing.

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes admits the need to churn out a virtually perfect game against World No. 10 Italy, something they have failed to pull off so far two games into the tournament.

And Reyes remains hopeful of the Nationals’ chances to keep alive their hopes of becoming the lone Asian country to clinch a slot to next year’s Olympics in Paris.

“Yeah, [but] we have to find a way to play 40 minutes of good basketball,” said the Gilas tactician.

“In the first game [against Dominican Republic], we played 36 minutes, while in the second game [against Angola], we played 24 minutes. So maybe if we can put together 40 minutes…hindi natin nabubuo eh,” added Reyes, whose wards have come up short against the Dominicans, 87-81, and the Angolans, 80-70 — games they had legitimate chances to win.

In both matches, Gilas enjoyed leads over their foes, only to fall in the latter part of the games due to a combination of bad shooting and inferior performance on the offensive glass.

Against Angola for instance, Gilas allowed their opponents to grab 20 offensive rebounds compared to just 12 of their own.

“In the end, that was the story,” Reyes said after the game.

Now, the odds are stacked more heavily against the Filipinos versus the favored Italians in their 8 p.m. tussle. Not only do they need to defeat visiting squad, but they need to do it by double digits at least to remain in the hunt for that precious Olympic berth.

“Hopefully, we can put it together, that’s No. 1,” Reyes said. “Our goal since last night is to get the players’ minds off all the pressure and expectation. Ang bigat kasi pareho e,” Reyes continued.

“We just want them to enjoy, remind them to just play their game. At this point, they really have to find their game talaga.”

If the fancied, Karl-Anthony-towns led Dominican Republic squad defeats Angola in the first Group A game at 4 p.m., Gilas can force a three-team tie for the second spot with a shocker over Italy. This is where the need to win by a large lead comes into play to break the logjam, as only the top two teams in each group will advance to the next round.

Reyes, for his part, stressed that nailing that elusive win is all that matters.

“[Do we need to win by] Thirteen lang ba? Fourteen points? Actually, I’m not even thinking of that [the points needed in case of a tiebreak],” he said. “Ako, manalo lang [against Italy] kasi ang iniisip ko yung Olympics. We need to qualify to the Olympics,” he said.