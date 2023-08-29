Dapitan 5150 triathletes go for piece of history

The 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run Olympic distance race serves as the answer to athletes who love to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up and at the same time reach the IRONMAN level.

MANILA, Philippines – Dapitan City is all prepped up for its first crack at hosting big-time endurance racing on September 10 with the race courses — set up to international standards — providing the participants a memorable triathlon experience in a race in a city so steeped in history.

“As the excitement builds for 5150 Dapitan and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, we cannot overlook the perfect blend of sports and heritage that this event showcases,” said Dapitan City Mayor Seth Jalosjos. “Dapitan has always been a city that prides itself on its rich history and now it is emerging as destination for sports tourism.”

The Shrine City of the Philippines, where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal found refuge during his exile, has pooled all its resources to ensure a smooth conduct of its initial foray in hosting a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run race, its success expected to play a key role for the city’s plans to stage the IRONMAN 70.3 in the future.

For details and list-up, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

From the transition area after the swim, participants head to the two-loop bike course from Sunset Blvd. to Dapitan turnabout and left at the Dipolog-Oroquieta National Road reaching the next turnaround at Oyan at KM 10. They head back for the second turnaround at KM 20 then ride back for the final second loop at Oyan at KM 30 toward the Sunset Blvd.

The deciding run course also kicks off at Sunset Blvd. to Guading Adasa St. before turning right to M. Retiro St. then left at El Filibusterismo St. then exit to Noli Me Tangere for the first turnaround at KM 15 and back to M. Retiro St.

After making a right at Justice Florentino Saguin St., participants will turn left at Jose Rizal Ave. for the second turnaround at KM 3.5 then head back to Guading Adasa for the third turnaround to complete the first loop of the course.

Participants will then make another loop before heading to the finish line at Sunset Blvd.

“As you race through the streets of Dapitan, remember the city’s connection to Jose Rizal and the historical importance it holds. Embrace the opportunity to not only challenge yourself physically but also to immerse yourself in the fascinating heritage of this vibrant city,” said Jalosjos.0

Spicing up the 5150 Dapitan is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, featuring 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run, with the Noli Run, a 3km fun run will usher in the main event on Sept. 9, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

Winners in the men's and women's 5150 Dapitan will pocket P175,000 each while those who will top the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will each receive P75,000.