^

Sports

‘Not satisfied’: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 11:40am
â��Not satisfiedâ��: Historic FIBA World Cup win keeps South Sudan going
South Sudan tallied its first ever win in the FIBA World Cup against China.
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – Following its historic win in the FIBA World Cup, South Sudan is eyeing more victories in the basketball meet.

South Sudan demolished China, 89-69, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum Monday afternoon for its first ever World Cup triumph.

After the game, South Sudan head coach Royal Ivey described their win as “remarkable.”

“It is a great feeling for these players. I am so excited and happy for them getting the first win in this World Cup,” Ivey told reporters at the post-game press conference.

“For this young nation, for the people of South Sudan, I know they’re tuning in. We got one but we’re not satisfied. And we’ll continue to focus and lock in for the next game,” he added.

South Sudan earlier dropped a five-point heartbreaker against Puerto Rico, 101-96. They stormed back from being down by as much as 12 points in their first game to take it to overtime.

Ivey said being able to close the game out, even if China cut a huge lead to single digits in the final period, was paramount for his team.

“My players stuck to the game plan from the opening tip to the closing horn. They were resilient, persistent, they had laser-like focus, they followed the game plan and competed at the highest level," he said.

“I commend everybody, from one to 12, they did their job. They executed. They played with emotion. They played with fight. They played with fire. We competed all 40 minutes and we came out with the victory,” he added.

South Sudan will try to close out the elimination round with a victory, but they will be facing a tall task against a red-hot, unbeaten Serbia team on Wednesday.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

SOUTH SUDAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

14 hours ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao, the 44-year-old Filipino ring icon, remains one of the highly sought personalities for foreign visitors, including...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas hoping for a miracle

Gilas hoping for a miracle

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
After bungling two “winnable” games, the weight on the shoulders of Gilas Pilipinas is a lot heavier now.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw

Sotto delivers but wants more

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Kai Sotto wants more.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA stars rip sprint king Lyles over 'world champ' claims

NBA stars rip sprint king Lyles over 'world champ' claims

2 hours ago
American NBA stars ripped world sprint king Noah Lyles on social media for comments saying he is offended when teams declare...
Sports
fbtw
Winless China more determined as Olympic chances get slimmer

Winless China more determined as Olympic chances get slimmer

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite the dim Olympic hopes for China, the team is eyeing to turn that fact into motivation ahead of their final game against...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn banners &lsquo;Magnificent 7&rsquo;

Hidilyn banners ‘Magnificent 7’

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will spearhead the country’s “Magnificent Seven” in the World...
Sports
fbtw
EJ busy for Asiad

EJ busy for Asiad

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Pole vault sensation EJ Obiena plans to keep busy by competing in at least three more meets before reporting for duty...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with