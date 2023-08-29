Winless China more determined as Olympic chances get slimmer

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite the dim Olympic hopes for China, the team is eyeing to turn that fact into motivation ahead of their final game against Puerto Rico in the FIBA World Cup.

Only one Asian team is set to book a ticket for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Following their 20-point loss against South Sudan Monday, China head coach Aleksandar Djordevic said that the goal remains the same for the team -- get to the Olympics.

“We know it, the best people who know it, is us. And it is one of the goals. If we understand it in the right way, it is gonna be a great motivation,” the Serbian coach told reporters Monday after their 89-69 defeat to South Sudan at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It just doesn’t have to be pressure or extra burden for us. We just have to go out there and play our best game,” he added.

China was also earlier obliterated by Serbia by 42 points.

He is looking ahead to their clash against Puerto Rico.

Djordevic, however, admitted that they have to do better against the American team.

The two will meet Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Japan is the first Asian country to tally a win in the basketball meet, following a victory over Finland, 98-88, in Group E play. They are 1-1 in FIBA play.

Other Asian countries Jordan, Iran, China the Philippines and Lebanon are all 0-2.

Gilas Pilipinas also earlier commented that their “hope is still alive” as they try to meet their objective -- get to the Olympics.

But the Nationals have to beat World No.10 Italy by a significant margin to try and get to the next round of the World Cup.