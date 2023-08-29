^

Sports

Winless China more determined as Olympic chances get slimmer

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 10:28am
Winless China more determined as Olympic chances get slimmer
China head coach Aleksandar Djordevic
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines -- Despite the dim Olympic hopes for China, the team is eyeing to turn that fact into motivation ahead of their final game against Puerto Rico in the FIBA World Cup.

Only one Asian team is set to book a ticket for next year’s Paris Olympics.

Following their 20-point loss against South Sudan Monday, China head coach Aleksandar Djordevic said that the goal remains the same for the team -- get to the Olympics.

“We know it, the best people who know it, is us. And it is one of the goals. If we understand it in the right way, it is gonna be a great motivation,” the Serbian coach told reporters Monday after their 89-69 defeat to South Sudan at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It just doesn’t have to be pressure or extra burden for us. We just have to go out there and play our best game,” he added.

China was also earlier obliterated by Serbia by 42 points.

He is looking ahead to their clash against Puerto Rico.

Djordevic, however, admitted that they have to do better against the American team.

The two will meet Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Japan is the first Asian country to tally a win in the basketball meet, following a victory over Finland, 98-88, in Group E play. They are 1-1 in FIBA play.

Other Asian countries Jordan, Iran, China the Philippines and Lebanon are all 0-2.

Gilas Pilipinas also earlier commented that their “hope is still alive” as they try to meet their objective -- get to the Olympics.

But the Nationals have to beat World No.10 Italy by a significant margin to try and get to the next round of the World Cup.

vuukle comment

2023 FIBA WORLD CUP

BASKETBALL

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

Towns wins Pacquiao lottery

10 hours ago
The spotlight is on the basketball court and its biggest stars but a slew of international players are lining up and hoping...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

FIBA World Cup Manila's Most Wanted: Manny Pacquiao

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao, the 44-year-old Filipino ring icon, remains one of the highly sought personalities for foreign visitors, including...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

Obiena nearing summit, bags silver in world joust

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
One by one, Filipino pole-vault star EJ Obiena is breaking every record that he has set his sights on.
Sports
fbtw
Payback vs Angola has to wait

Payback vs Angola has to wait

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
It would have been a nice gift from the Gilas Pilipinas “avengers” to the national team legends watching at ...
Sports
fbtw
Vice President Sara urges ROTC cadets to be role model

Vice President Sara urges ROTC cadets to be role model

1 day ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged cadets to be a role model in discipline and unity as she guested...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Boss Emong posts wire-to-wire win

10 hours ago
Kennedy Morales’ Boss Emong proved that he is still the horse to beat in the older category by ruling the Philracom A.P. Reyes Memorial Race honoring the former president of the Philippine Racing Club at th...
Sports
fbtw

Maglana, Rosalinda share top honors

10 hours ago
Arriana Maglana smothered doubles partner Lorraine Alegria twice while Vancidrik Rosalinda posted a victory and a runner-up finish as they took the spotlight in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Angelito Cabalquinto National Championships...
Sports
fbtw

Sudan, Cape Verde celebrate first win

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
African nations South Sudan and Cape Verde came through with breakthrough FIBA World Cup victories after hurdling their respective foes at two different venues yesterday.
Sports
fbtw

Sotto delivers but wants more

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Kai Sotto wants more.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with