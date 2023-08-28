^

Americans rout Greeks to remain perfect

Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 10:43pm
Americans rout Greeks to remain perfect
Austin Reaves of Team USA hangs on to the rim after a slam.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines – Austin Reaves scored 15 points and Anthony Edwards and Jalen Brunson chipped in 10 each as Team USA rolled past Greece 109-81, for their second win in as many games in the FIBA World Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Monday night.

Reaves also pulled down five rebounds and dished out six assists in another fine performance for the Americans, who are well on their way to topping Group C with just one game left in the round.

Bobby Portis Jr. added 10 points to become the fourth USA player in double-figures.

Georgios Papagiannis was Greece’s top scorer with 17 points followed by Nikos Rogkavopoulos with 14. 

The Americans will go for a sweep at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday against Jordan, who earlier in the evening lost 95-87 to New Zealand — Team USA’s first victim.

The Greeks, for their part, will end their group stage campaign against New Zealand at 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

FIBA WORLD CUP 2023

TEAM USA
